Lopez stars as Kat Valdez, a pop star who marries a stranger (Wilson) at her concert after learning her fiance (Maluma) is cheating.
The preview shows Kat (Lopez) and Charlie (Wilson), a divorced high school math teacher, weather the media storm surrounding their relationship as they start to fall for each other for real.
"What begins as an impulsive reaction evolves into an unexpected romance. But as forces conspire to separate them, the universal question arises: Can two people from such different worlds bridge the gulf between them and build a place where they both belong?" an official synopsis reads.
