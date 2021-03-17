As previously shown on Married at First Sight's twelfth season, Chris appeared to discover at the start of his honeymoon with Paige that his ex-fiancee Mercedes -- whom he had been engaged to three months prior to the experiment but continued hooking up with -- was about six weeks pregnant.
After wavering in his decision on how to proceed in his marriage for a couple of weeks, Chris determined he wanted to divorce Paige and attempt to reconcile with Mercedes, whom he was still in love with. However, footage showed Chris continuing to lead Paige on with flirtatious behavior.
"I know Chris alluded to the fact that we may be trying to work things out, and I wanted to make it very clear me and him working it out, that's not my intentions right now -- at all," Mercedes tells Paige.
As Chris stared with his head down, Paige tells the cameras, "Okay, well this is a shock. If you're not reconciling things with the mother of your child, then what was the real reason we're getting a divorce?"
Paige then said she was "at peace with the whole situation," and Mercedes expressed relief that Paige was in "a good headspace" while Chris was now staring up at the ceiling.
"He has nothing to say. He is probably embarrassed. I would be upset too if the woman I said I'm supposed to run back to denies me on national television and was like, 'Umm, no, that's not happening.' Joke's on you!" Paige laughs in the clip.
On Unfiltered, host Jamie Otis -- who starred on Season 1 of Married at First Sight -- asked the three MAFS wives for their thoughts on the whole conversation, which clearly didn't work out in Chris' favor.
"It seems a little bit like he's telling Paige one thing and Mercedes one thing and he's just not being truthful with either woman, and they both deserve for him to be completely honest with them and transparent with them, and I don't think either of them is getting that in this moment," Virginia shared.
Also during that love-triangle conversation, Mercedes was shocked to discover that Chris had been having unprotected sex with Paige, who nearly had a pregnancy scare while filming Married at First Sight.
Paige also revealed during the dialogue that Chris had said he feared falling in love with her during the process.
"And so, if anything, I hurt for both of them," Virginia continued.
"I hope they can kind of learn to see between what he is really saying and what's maybe, I guess the truth vs. a lie, for lack of a better word to say it."
And Haley chimed in and said, "I feel like everybody wants to know where Chris' head is at, at this moment, because there are not a lot of words coming out. There's a lot of silence."
"I feel like he's probably shocked too, like, I don't know if he knew his ex was going to say that. I don't know. I feel so bad for Paige," Haley added.
Jamie noted, "Oh my God, same."
And then Clara explained, "As far as I'm aware, this meet-up was Chris' idea, and then Chris is there without a word to say. [He's] on his phone."
Haley pointed out, "He looked shocked by the conversation," to which Clara responded, "Yeah, absolutely!"
"So it's like, don't put yourself in a situation voluntarily when you are so wildly out of control," Clara said.
Haley expressed surprised that Chris actually seemed taken aback by how that discussion ended.
"Did you not expect this outcome?" Haley questioned. "I mean, it just feels a little crazy to me, you know? It's like, 'Oh, my wife with my ex. This feels like a good idea, let's put them together!' You know? I don't really understand it."
"If he wasn't truthful with everyone," Haley continued, "then why did he think it was a good idea to have them altogether? I don't know."
Jamie joked Paige and Mercedes could probably become friends after the meeting and the Married at First Sightwives agreed.
"They have something to bond over!" Haley noted with a laugh.
Chris -- who repeatedly called Mercedes' pregnancy "devastating" and "disturbing" news when he initially revealed it to Paige and his fellow Married at First Sight co-stars -- claimed he and Mercedes had split in May 2020, but he told his buddy and fellow MAFS star Vincent Morales, "That wasn't the last time we had sex, for sure."
After meeting with Mercedes, Paige was convinced she was finished with her marriage until Chris called her up to meet at a bar.
Chris didn't have any new revelations to share with Paige but confessed he was afraid of "making the wrong decision trying to make the right decision."
"I feel like I'm doing the right thing in my mind, raising my baby possibly with the mother of my kid. But I'm married. I signed up to be married," Chris lamented.
Chris told the cameras he had rejected everybody in his life, including Paige, because he was trying to focus on the news of his baby. As a result, he admitted to being "negligent in my responsibilities as being a husband."
Chris told Paige that she didn't deserve to be treated this way and should never be a man's "option." Chris claimed he would definitely want to be Paige's man under different circumstances.
Chris asked Paige what she wanted, and Paige replied, "I wanted you to give us a chance."
Chris therefore suggested they should reset, start over and begin fresh -- and Paige agreed to a clean slate for the both of them.