By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/04/2020



ADVERTISEMENT

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

ADVERTISEMENT

is getting another spinoff on Lifetime, but it won't star MAFS brides and grooms whom viewers have become attached to over the years.Lifetime has announced it has ordered a new spinoff, : Unmatchables, slated to air in 2021.premiered in 2014, and the show has already completed ten seasons on the air, with three to five couples starring on each edition. ( 's eleventh season currently airs on Wednesday nights and is several episodes into the season).When 's experts match couples for matrimony in a new city each season, there are thousands of applicants who are not selected and therefore miss out on their opportunity to wed a stranger on TV."Each season we see so many amazing, complex and charming people that apply for the main show, but we simply can't match everyone, Lifetime executive Gena McCarthy said in a statement."Unmatchables allows these people a shot at love following our expert-led interventions and transformations.": Unmatchables will therefore feature unmatched applicants getting makeovers, going on dates, and trying to find a committed partner.Over 65,000 people have applied to participate on , and while many of them would probably make great television or have the right intentions, "some people are simply harder to match," according to the network.: Unmatchables will "polish up the diamonds in the rough" and provide them with relationship advice and suggestions for lifestyle changes to give them the best possible chance at finding romance and maybe even their future spouse.Each episode will feature experts Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Viviana Coles mentoring these unlucky-in-love singles who weren't matched for a previous season.Following physical and personal transformations, the singles will be set up on dates and allowed to put their newfound confidence and dating strategies or knowledge to the test.Similar to the show's prior : Honeymoon Island spinoff, third expert, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, is not participating in the new series."Married at FirstSight: Unmatchables is an exciting new member of our family," McCarthy said.Lifetime already airs 's eleventh season and : Unfiltered on Wednesday nights followed by : Australia and : Couples Cam on Thursday nights.Other spinoffs has produced over the last five years include : Honeymoon Island and : Happily Ever After.Lifetime also ordered new relationship shows Battlefield of Love and Swipe Swap for 2021.: Unmatchables is being executive produced by McCarthy, Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Ally Simpson, and CatRodriguez.Interested in more news? Join our Married at First Sight Facebook Group