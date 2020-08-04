Married at First Sight is getting another spinoff on Lifetime, but it won't star MAFS brides and grooms whom viewers have become attached to over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT
Lifetime has announced it has ordered a new Married at First Sight spinoff, Married at First Sight: Unmatchables, slated to air in 2021.

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' COUPLES NOW: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS RE-MARRIED? (PHOTOS)

Married at First Sight premiered in 2014, and the show has already completed ten seasons on the air, with three to five couples starring on each edition. (Married at First Sight's eleventh season currently airs on Wednesday nights and is several episodes into the season).

When Married at First Sight's experts match couples for matrimony in a new city each season, there are thousands of applicants who are not selected and therefore miss out on their opportunity to wed a stranger on TV.

"Each season we see so many amazing, complex and charming people that apply for the main show, but we simply can't match everyone, Lifetime executive Gena McCarthy said in a statement.

"Unmatchables allows these people a shot at love following our expert-led interventions and transformations."

Married at First Sight: Unmatchables will therefore feature unmatched Married at First Sight applicants getting makeovers, going on dates, and trying to find a committed partner.

Over 65,000 people have applied to participate on Married at First Sight, and while many of them would probably make great television or have the right intentions, "some people are simply harder to match," according to the network.

Married at First Sight: Unmatchables will "polish up the diamonds in the rough" and provide them with relationship advice and suggestions for lifestyle changes to give them the best possible chance at finding romance and maybe even their future spouse.

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' STAR BRANDON CLAIMS TAYLOR COMMITTED ADULTERY DURING MARRIAGE, ONLY DID SHOW FOR PUBLICITY (EXCLUSIVE)

Each episode will feature Married at First Sight experts Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Viviana Coles mentoring these unlucky-in-love singles who weren't matched for a previous Married at First Sight season.

Following physical and personal transformations, the singles will be set up on dates and allowed to put their newfound confidence and dating strategies or knowledge to the test.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Similar to the show's prior Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island spinoff, Married at First Sight third expert, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, is not participating in the new series.

"Married at FirstSight: Unmatchables is an exciting new member of our Married at First Sight family," McCarthy said.

Lifetime already airs Married at First Sight's eleventh season and Married at First Sight: Unfiltered on Wednesday nights followed by Married at First Sight: Australia and Married at First Sight: Couples Cam on Thursday nights.

Other spinoffs Married at First Sight has produced over the last five years include Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island and Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After.

Lifetime also ordered new relationship shows Battlefield of Love and Swipe Swap for 2021.

Married at First Sight: Unmatchables is being executive produced by McCarthy, Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Ally Simpson, and CatRodriguez.

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' COUPLES NOW: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS RE-MARRIED? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more Married at First Sight news? Join our Married at First Sight Facebook Group!

ADVERTISEMENT


FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
MORE MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT NEWS