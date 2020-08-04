Married at First Sight premiered in 2014, and the show has already completed ten seasons on the air, with three to five couples starring on each edition. (Married at First Sight's eleventh season currently airs on Wednesday nights and is several episodes into the season).
When Married at First Sight's experts match couples for matrimony in a new city each season, there are thousands of applicants who are not selected and therefore miss out on their opportunity to wed a stranger on TV.
"Each season we see so many amazing, complex and charming people that apply for the main show, but we simply can't match everyone, Lifetime executive Gena McCarthy said in a statement.
"Unmatchables allows these people a shot at love following our expert-led interventions and transformations."
Over 65,000 people have applied to participate on Married at First Sight, and while many of them would probably make great television or have the right intentions, "some people are simply harder to match," according to the network.
Married at First Sight: Unmatchables will "polish up the diamonds in the rough" and provide them with relationship advice and suggestions for lifestyle changes to give them the best possible chance at finding romance and maybe even their future spouse.