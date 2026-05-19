'Married at First Sight U.K.' pulled off the air after several women accused husbands of rape
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/19/2026
Married at First Sight U.K. has been pulled off the air in the U.K. after multiple stars made rape allegations against their on-screen husbands.
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According to a BBC Panorama investigative report, two women who previously starred on Married at First Sight U.K., which aired on the country's Channel 4 network, claimed they had been sexually assaulted while filming the show, Us Weeklyreported.
Three women apparently came forward alleging rape, although two of them wish to remain anonymous.
One MAFS U.K. bride said her husband raped her and later threatened her with an acid attack.
The second woman claimed she had told Channel 4 and the show's production company, CPL, that she was raped by her husband after filming her season, yet her episodes still aired.
And a third woman, Shona Manderson, accused her Married at First Sight U.K. husband of a nonconsensual sexual act.
All of the men who were accused reportedly denied the allegations against them.
The BBC report claimed that Channel 4 was made aware of the claims but chose to air the show anyway because they were "wholly uncorroborated and disputed."
Channel 4, however, has since removed all episodes of Married at First Sight U.K. from both its streaming and linear services.
The show's social media accounts also appear to have been wiped clean amid the controversy.
Travel company Tui also reportedly told the BBC that it will no longer sponsor the series.
A Channel 4 representative said the network commissioned an external review into contributor welfare on the show in April.
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"MAFS U.K. is produced under some of the most comprehensive and robust welfare protocols in the industry," Channel 4 told BBC, according to Us.
"These include the most thorough background checks available, a Code of Conduct which clearly sets out behavioral standards, daily contributor check-ins with a specialist welfare team and access to additional support before, during and after filming."
Channel 4 insisted that the physical and psychological well-being of its cast members "is of paramount importance" throughout the entire process.
"All duty of care processes are regularly reviewed and, where appropriate, strengthened," the representative said.
Channel 4 reportedly announced in an open letter last month that "serious allegations of wrongdoing" had been made "against a small number of past contributors" and that "prompt and appropriate action" was taken based on the information that was available at the time.
Channel 4 -- who strongly refuted rumors they didn't act on the allegations -- said they understood that the alleged offenders "denied" those accusations.
Clyde & Co is reportedly the law firm currently conducting the external review, which will examine the welfare protocols on Married at First Sight U.K. and decide if any changes need to be made.
"I want to express my sympathy to contributors who have clearly been distressed after taking part in Married at First Sight U.K.," Channel 4 chief executive Priya Dogra told The Hollywood Reporter.
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"The well-being of our contributors is always of paramount importance."
Priya reiterated how Channel 4 didn't waste any time before acting "appropriately, sensitively and with well-being" for the show's cast.
Priya, however, refused to share specifics about the rape and sexual assault allegations several women had made.
"It would be wholly inappropriate for me to comment on what are very serious allegations made against some MAFS U.K. contributors," she noted.
"Those allegations... are not something that Channel 4 is in a position to adjudicate on. We are also mindful of our ongoing duty of care to all contributors, and the need to preserve the anonymity and privacy of all involved."
Priya added how Channel 4 has "the highest standards" of welfare for its participants and crew.
"I felt strongly as Channel 4's new CEO that it was right that we look again at how we handled issues raised at the time and ask whether changes should be made to further strengthen contributor welfare... That's why last month I commissioned an external review of contributor welfare on MAFS U.K.," she concluded.
"That review will report to me in the coming months."
The Married at First Sight franchise features singles agreeing to marry a complete stranger before embarking on a honeymoon and living together. At the end of the extreme experiments, newlyweds must decide if they'd like to stay together or get a divorce.
In the United States, Lifetime -- which aired the first 18 seasons of Married at First Sight's American edition before the series moved to Peacock -- also previously aired some season of both the Australia and U.K. versions of Married at First Sight.
For the U.K. version, Lifetime only aired episodes of Season 7 in 2023. About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.