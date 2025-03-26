HOME > Married at First Sight Lifetime / Reality TV World

'Married at First Sight': Thomas questions future with Camille, Michelle apologizes to David, David plans to marry Madison

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/26/2025



featured Thomas questioning if he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Camille, Michelle apologizing to David, Juan and Karla becoming business partners, David planning to marry Madison, and Emem having a formal Commitment Ceremony with Brandon during the Season 18 episode.



The five couples who tied the knot at first sight were Camille and Thomas, Karla and Juan, Madison and Allen, David and Michelle, and Emem and Ikechi.



The couples had been matched by experts Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Dr. Pia Holec.



On "Decision Day," each remaining couple had to decide if they wanted to get a divorce or continue in their marriage.



Everyone decided to get divorced, on or before "Decision Day," except for Camille and Thomas.



The broadcast that aired Tuesday night on Lifetime began 13 months after "Decision Day."



Emem gushed about how she was so in love with Brandon, who couldn't wait to be her "ride or die" in life. Emem called him "the best partner" she could ever imagine because she never had to guess what Brandon was thinking.



Brandon was officially divorced, but Emem was still trying to get her paperwork figured out to end her marriage to Ikechi.



"But we are committing ourselves in front of Brandon's family and my close friends and family, and I am very excited for that!" Emem revealed.



Pastor Cal confirmed that he was willing to officiate their ceremony, but he wanted to counsel the couple first.



In the meantime, Emem and Brandon were "practicing" to start a family. The pair said they really wanted to have a baby after Emem had suffered a miscarriage months earlier.

Meanwhile, David was shown making Madison a big breakfast. The couple planned to attend Emem's Commitment Ceremony, but neither Madison or David was excited to see Michelle again.



"At the end of the day, I won, baby," David told Madison, suggesting that he didn't care about reuniting with his estranged wife.



Madison said she wasn't nervous to see Michelle and would be civil, and David asked her not to waste her energy on that.



"I'm just protective over you," Madison noted.



Madison hadn't told her father that David lived with her yet, and so the couple was planning to hang out with him soon. David said he was looking forward to having a man-to-man conversation with Madison's dad because he wanted her to be his future wife and the mother of his children.



Madison pointed out how her father was really important to her and so he'd probably respect and admire David for opening up to him.



"She completes me, man. She is the woman I've always wanted. To know that I have her now, it's something I'm never going to give up and I'm going to fight for. It's just love, baby! It's love," David gushed to the cameras.



While eating breakfast, Madison said she didn't want to stay in a one-bedroom apartment together. Madison also voiced how she may not want to live in Chicago long-term, and David said he'd be "down for whatever" as long as they're together.



Madison told David that the perception of him being a "lazy mama's boy that lives in a basement" couldn't be further from the truth and he's such "a loving family guy."



David said he fell in love with Madison because she always through the superficial and into the real him.



"One thing I've probably struggled with more, in terms of watching the show and everything, is seeing how poorly Michelle had treated you, because I feel like you didn't really explain it to the extent of some of the conversations you guys had ," Madison told her man.



Madison told David that she loved him so much and what Michelle did was "hurtful and demeaning." Madison wished Michelle had apologized to David at the reunion.



"I think that you deserve an apology, a sincere apology. But I don't really know how you feel because you're just so strong all the time," Madison noted.



"I really don't need one," David said, adding how it's good to kill people with kindness and take jabs on the chin sometimes when necessary.



While David claimed he didn't hate Michelle, he admitted, "I dislike her."



David believed that Michelle probably just wasn't ready for marriage, and he asked Madison, for the second time, not to waste her energy on trying to protect him because he was doing just fine.



Allen was then shown meeting up with friends, and he shared how he had been dating a woman named Val for the last two or three months. Allen said they were learning each other and having a good time, but he was apparently in no rush to tie the knot again.



For Michelle's part, she visited Karla at her apartment to chat and catch up.



Michelle confessed that she had done some things wrong during the process.



"The way I behaved in the beginning, I mean, I was an absolute b-tch. Watching it back is so cringey. Even I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, you didn't just say or do those things,'" Michelle told Karla.



Karla admired Michelle's honesty throughout the whole experiment, but Michelle acknowledged that she had taken her candidness too far.



When asked if Karla regretted anything or would've changed something about her behavior during the show, Karla said no. Karla said everything worked out the way it was supposed to and she was dating again.



After dating Juan, Karla realized that she'd like to end up with a "structured" man rather than someone who is extremely free-spirited like herself.



Camille and Thomas, meanwhile, appeared to still be going strong as a couple. They shared how they wanted to start a family at some point during a get-together with Thomas' twin brother.



"I wanted to do it sooner rather than later, but I want to make sure that Camille is established in her career and we're in a good place to take that next step," Thomas announced.



Thomas and Camille seemed happy, but Thomas opened up to his brother during a private conversation about an internal battle he was having in his marriage.



"We get along really well. We don't have a lot of arguments or disagreements," Thomas said.



Thomas recalled how he and Camille started off as strangers and then grew a friendship that eventually blossomed into a relationship.



"I always take things super slow, and it was a challenge for me from the beginning to take that up a notch," Thomas explained.



"But for us, I'm still waiting for us to get into the, like, super, like, passionate love phase... There are a lot of layers to passion. We are a sexually active couple and we do things like that. When I say 'passionate,' I mean we're in a place where you feel like you can't live without the other person."



Thomas wanted to feel like, without a question, he loved Camille. He said he wanted to get outside "the general love" and dive into "really strong romantic feelings."



"Umm, I'm working towards that," Thomas replied. "I don't have that fear of failing, but I just want to try to do things the best way I can, for the both of us."



As far as what Ikechi was up to, Ikechi had realized that the other guys in the cast were really cool. Ikechi said several of the men actually showed up to his art show and that meant a lot to him.



"It's been good to get to know them on another level. I don't really know many people up here [in Chicago]," Ikechi revealed, adding how it was more difficult to make friends as an older man.



But Ikechi said he was enjoying going home to a quiet place and he was in no hurry to find love again.



Later on, Karla revealed to her sister that she and Juan were going into business together. They planned to sell products related to their relationship and time on such as "Juancho's Ponchos."



Juan confirmed that Karla had come up with the idea and he was bringing her ideas to life.



Karla couldn't believe she and Juan were working together after getting a divorce, but they apparently had similar goals.



"I've got to give her credit, she had a pretty good idea. It's bittersweet. I wanted to have things work between Karla and I, but I think our business has a greater chance than our marriage, absolutely," Juan told the cameras.



Juan also reminded Karla that he was dating someone and was happy in his new relationship. He boasted about how this woman was understanding, cool and chill.



"I couldn't ask for a better partner," Juan told Karla, adding how his girlfriend was a lash and eyebrow technician.



Karla, a longtime hairstylist, found it interesting that Juan's new girlfriend had a similar job.



After Ikechi met with a lawyer to ask questions and get the ball rolling on the divorce process, Camille and Thomas welcomed Madison and David over their apartment for a fun game night.



The two couples apparently got together once a month and had remained good friends. Camille and Thomas were supportive of Madison and David's relationship now that so much time had passed since "Decision Day."



The Season 18 men also got together and bonded at Juan's apartment over a big platter of lasagna.



Allen shared how he felt no animosity or jealousy about Madison and David's relationship and he wished them well.



The guys also agreed Allen's new girlfriend was awesome and that she and Allen made a beautiful couple.



However, the men were a little wary of Brandon and his intentions. They seemed to be worried that Brandon was interested in Emem because she was on television, but they hoped they were wrong because they wanted all the best for Emem.



Meanwhile, the ladies made candles together and shared their intentions for the future through a meditation and sound bath session with Karla. Camille said she wanted to foster her love with Thomas, and Michelle said she was looking forward to a fresh start.



Madison called her candle "drunken love" and said she wanted to release resentment she was feeling in her life, mainly toward Michelle, and Karla -- who said she was trying to be a boss -- called her candle "p-ssy power."



Pastor Cal then met with Emem and Brandon and tried to get to know Brandon better. Pastor Cal acknowledged how Brandon was a confident man with a huge personality, but Emem called Brandon a man of his word who really knew how to show her love and fight fairly.



Both Emem and Brandon gushed about how they couldn't imagine spending a day without each other.



"I see what you see in him," Pastor Cal told Emem.



Madison dropped the bombshell that she and David were living together, and Madison's father was admittedly "shocked."



Madison's dad, however, appeared to breathe a sigh of relief when David pulled him aside and shared how he envisioned spending the rest of his life with Madison.



"I just wanted to thank you for being an amazing father to Madison," David told Madison's father.



"She is the woman of my dreams, and I wish she was the one who walked down that aisle, but everything happens for a reason... We have talked about marriage, and I just wanted to let you know that that will be something coming down the line. I will be asking for your blessing."



Madison's dad replied, "I'll give you my answer when it comes to that."



Madison's dad called David "a fantastic man," and he seemed so pleased that Madison had found him and was so in love.



After Brandon won Pastor Cal over and convinced the expert that he wasn't love bombing Emem, Pastor Cal officiated the couple's Commitment Ceremony, and the entire cast attended the ceremony, except for Ikechi.



Emem wore a beautiful white dress, and she and Brandon essentially exchanged vows -- with rings included -- about how they'd love, respect and remain loyal to each other forever.



Emem, on the verge of tears, told her man that she was so happy she had given him a chance.



Emem and Brandon planned to make their marriage legal once Emem was able to finalize her divorce from Ikechi.



During the afterparty and celebration, Michelle asked David to speak alone for a moment.



"That was completely and totally uncalled for, and now that I've seen it, I am embarrassed of myself totally. And so I just want to say I am so sorry for that. You 100 percent did not deserve that," Michelle told David.



"I appreciate that so much, and I hope that you grow and get everything that you want at the end of the day," David replied.



"Yeah, same for you," Michelle stated.



The episode concluded with the stars revealing how they didn't regret taking a leap of faith and doing the show because they had learned so much about themselves and ended up more aware.



Madison and David also called each other their "soul mate," with Madison adding, "He is my One, my future hubby and my future baby daddy. He is all of those things. I have never felt this way about somebody in my entire life!"



Thomas also said he looked forward to getting to know Camille better because she was "the perfect wife."



