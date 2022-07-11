Married at First Sight stars Steve Moy and Noi Phommasak have called it quits on their marriage.

The Season 14 stars confirmed their split in separate posts on Instagram.

Phommasak shared a photo of herself on a beach with the caption "Divorce feels good."

Moy provided more details in a lengthy post, saying he and Phommasak have been "apart for a little while now."

"When I said yes on decision day, I knew that our relationship was far from perfect, but I held the belief that with enough time, effort, and understanding, we could overcome the challenges we faced, and build a healthy, functioning relationship," Moy wrote.

"Over time I've lost hope that this could happen, and believe we are incompatible in ways that attempts at compromise can't seem to fix or overcome," he said. "I am under the belief that our relationship is unsustainable in its current form, and after many attempts, I don't believe we can get to the point where it is functioning at a level that is healthy enough, while both of our needs are being met."

Moy also expressed surprise at Phommasak's announcement.

"This surprise announcement is a signal that it's definitely time to let go," he wrote.

Married at First Sight is a Lifetime reality series featuring couples who have agreed to marry when they first meet. Season 14 featured couples from Boston, Mass., and aired its finale in May.