After watching back a clip from the premiere of Johnny and Bao recognizing each other on their wedding day -- when they were supposed to be marrying complete strangers -- Unfiltered host Jamie Otis asked fellow grooms Zack and Ryan how they'd feel had they been in Johnny's shoes.
"What would your reaction be if you already met your wife previously?" asked Jamie, who starred on Season 1 of Married at First Sight and is still happily married to her match, Doug Hehner.
"I would not be happy," Zack admitted. "Just because if it didn't work out in the past, it was for a reason."
Zack added, "I would still give it my all, but it would be harder for me, for sure."
Zack revealed on Married at First Sight's premiere he's never been in love before and wants to find someone to share his life with and welcome children with.
Zack said he didn't have a problem in the dating scene but had an ideal woman built up in his head that he hoped to find. The experts matched Zack with Michaela, a realtor who has also never been in love before and seemed exciting and full of joy.
Ryan, however, took a different stance on the subject of recognizing and knowing one's spouse.
"I would have been okay with it," Ryan noted.
"I've had some great relationships with some great people with incredible qualities where just the timing, for whatever reason, wasn't right. So, I would have been good with it!"
Jamie joked on Unfiltered that Ryan probably has to say that because, being "a reformed serial dater," he'll likely run into one of his exes at some point!
Ryan admitted on the Season 13 premiere he's dated "an obscene" amount in Houston, maybe 50 or more women in the last three or four years, and exhausted many resources trying to find his future partner.
Ryan joked there are even certain towns he tends to avoid in order to not bump into an ex-girlfriend or fling.
Ryan's sister Alexa called the former flames in Ryan's life his "Flavors of the Week" or "Flavors of the Month" once he got a little older and said Ryan falls in love easily.
The experts matched Ryan with Brett, who explained how she takes her time in getting to know a man on a deep level and prefers "quality over quantity" when dating.
Married at First Sight expert Dr. Viviana Coles said Brett and Ryan both have a sensitive spirit, and she predicted sparks would fly right off the bat and they'd share instant chemistry -- with Brett appreciating Ryan's athletic and sporty side.
Although Johnny and Bao had met each other before their wedding day, they still went through with the ceremony and figured Viviana and the show's fellow experts, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Calvin Roberson, had matched them for a reason.
Johnny and Bao apparently met during their college years, when both individuals had served as president of the Vietnamese Students Association at their respective schools.
"I'm a little shocked that I already know her," Johnny shared with Jamie on Unfiltered, "but this was definitely in the realm of possibilities before I went to the altar and said, 'I do,' so I'm excited to see where this goes."