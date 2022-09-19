On Married at First Sight's fifteenth season, Binh and Justin quickly became the closest of friends, and Binh started treating Justin like a confidant.
Morgan, however, had repeatedly asked Binh not to talk about their personal problems and relationship details with other Married at First Sight cast members.
On last week's MAFS episode, Morgan said Alexis had overheard Binh and Justin's phone conversations and told her "everything" about them. Alexis allegedly said that Binh had made Morgan look like "the complete opposite" of a good person. (Alexis claimed Justin would put Binh on Speakerphone in their apartment and that's how she could hear what was said).
"If you're still talking with your wife, that should stay within the household," Nate said on Afterparty, suggesting Alexis shouldn't have shared details of Justin's conversations with someone outside of their marriage.
"Because that's private information. That shouldn't be shared."
Justin agreed, "100 percent," and then Nate added, "So Alexis going to share this back with Morgan is basically snitching, and that's what caused the whole rift in the first place."
Justin was fully onboard with Nate's reasoning and pointed out how Alexis' interference and her decision to rat out Binh really affected him.
"Alexis breaking my trust killed our friendship, what we were building. Binh and I, we were really close -- until that was exposed," Justin revealed.
Married at First Sight star Mitch joined Nate and Justin on Afterparty, and Mitch pointed out how that night was "crazy" when Morgan and Binh argued in front of all the cast members.
Morgan accused Binh of lying to her face on a daily basis, since Binh had said he wasn't talking to anyone about their marriage, and Binh admitted he had messed up but Morgan didn't exactly provide him a safe space to open up and address his concerns head-on.
"I went into that room Team Binh all the way, and then I heard Morgan's side, and I just, like, did a full 180, especially after seeing Binh acknowledge that he had been dishonest," Mitch shared.
Mitch, however, didn't point the finger at Alexis for the root of the drama.
"I mean, I love them both," he noted of Binh and Morgan. "I think, really, their inability to communicate directly with each other is at the root -- root, root, root."
Nate, however, went one step further and clarified how Binh just "doesn't like conflict," which resulted in him telling "little white lies" to avoid fights.
"That's exactly what it is," Justin agreed.
Nate continued, "He's going to say things to avoid any sort of conflict."
On last week's episode of Afterparty, Alexis confessed that she felt some regrets about telling Morgan what Binh had shared with Justin.
"I wish I would've done it a different way," Alexis acknowledged. "I would've just urged Morgan to talk to Binh directly."
She added, "Knowing that I contributed to it in any way, it's just breaking my heart right now. I feel like I let a lot of people down... I was wrong."
"It's not looking good," Mitch acknowledged about the future of their relationship.
But Nate shared, "I'm optimistic about things. I think Morgan just needs to let her walls down."
"Yes, she do!" Justin interjected.
"And Binh needs to just be a little more open and transparent," Nate concluded. "That's it!"
When it became time to celebrate Morgan and Binh's one-month wedding anniversary, Morgan threw Binh's bouquet of red roses to the ground and lashed out at him for being a liar.
"I believed that you were a good person and that you respected me, but you don't," Morgan told Binh. "That's not a husband, that's not a partner, and that's not even a friend. You lied to my face, multiple times. Any ounce of respect that I had for you is gone."
Binh, who felt he was constantly climbing an uphill battle, eventually owned up to his mistakes and apologized.
"I'm sorry I hurt you again, multiple times. I definitely talked to Justin behind your back, multiple times," Binh said.
Morgan complained about how she was tired of Justin being in the middle of their marriage and Binh happened to do the one thing she had asked him not to do.
Binh denied ever "talking sh-t" about his wife, but Morgan was convinced of it. Morgan said it would be easy for her to walk away but she planned to continue the process so Binh would have to see her every single day and remember how much he had hurt her.
Binh asked if there was any hope their marriage could work out, and Morgan was willing to talk to the experts.
However, a therapy session with Dr. Pepper Schwartz didn't seem to change things or fix Binh and Morgan's relationship. Morgan, for instance, refused to do an exercise Pepper had requested of them.
Married at First Sight's fifteenth season also stars Nate's wife Stacia, Mitch's wife Krysten, and Lindy and Miguel. The show airs Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime.