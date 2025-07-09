"... 'The answer is obviously yes,'" Mindy captioned a carousel of sweet engagement photos, tagging Steve and listing Massachusetts as their location.
Mindy appeared shocked and thrilled as Steve got down on bended knee in one of the photos.
It appears Steve popped the question in a casual atmosphere with loved ones surrounding the happy couple.
Mindy wore a black maxi-dress for the big moment, while Steve was sporting a black and white polo shirt.
Congratulatory messages poured in from family, friends and members of Bachelor Nation.
Steve and Mindy have been living in Boston, MA, together since November 2024.
"Life Update: after a lovely year + doing the long distance thing, then living mostly in Cali for a while, Mindy and I decided to take that long drive across the country and move our lives to #NewEngland," Steve wrote on Instagram at the time.
"#SanDiego has been really good to us, and we'll certainly miss the Pacific Ocean."
Steve confirmed the pair were an item in a July 2023 Instagram post. Fans had been waiting for Steve and Mindy to go Instagram official for months.
"If there was still any doubt, I'll clear it up now, this woman is claimed by me," Steve wrote at the time.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"We've taken enough time to ourselves and have done a lot of relationship building to get to the point where we are feeling confident about our potential, as well as feeling comfortable sharing more of our relationship in this way."
After noting he and Mindy had taken a trip to Mexico for her birthday, Steve concluded, "Sometimes people aren't too happy with the things we share, but if it can mostly be a source of positivity, and it brings some joy to our friends and followers, we'll share some of our highlights when it feels right."
Mindy and Steve had sparked dating speculation in February 2023 when they had posted Instagram photos of themselves traveling together along the coast in California.
Steve had gushed about "chasing sunsets and ice cream" with Mindy, whom he called an "exceptional human." And Mindy noticeably commented with two dozen red-heart emojis.
Mindy then visited Steve in his hometown of Boston in May 2023, and they finally opened up about their supposed casual romance on the Married at First Sight: Cast Tell All special, which aired in June 2023 on Lifetime.
The Tell All's Monique Kelley had pushed for answers about whether Mindy and Steve's dynamic was more than just a friendship, and so Mindy shared her "really embarrassing" story about how she and Steve began talking.
"So I recently switched career fields to data science, and I did know, from watching Steve's season that he had experience with programming and stuff like that. And yes, I thought he was handsome," Mindy revealed.
ADVERTISEMENT
"And when I knew it didn't work out for him with his ex [Noi Phommasak], at that time, I was building a profile on LinkedIn, and I sent him the most embarrassing message."
Mindy was focusing on her career after briefly living in Mexico for a fresh start after her MAFS divorce from Zach Justice.
Monique therefore asked the pair if they were officially dating.
"This is new. We're feeling things out. He's still in Boston, and I'm in San Diego," Mindy explained. "So there's distance factors."
Steve then shared, "The one thing that is kind of crazy, it's hard to talk to somebody who can relate to our situation. It's very rare. And so in this case, [Mindy] was somebody I could, you know, explain my situation and talk to."
Steve added, "She knows all the ins and outs from her perspective as well. So it was just really natural to kind of have somebody to work that through with, for sure."
Mindy said she hadn't talked to Zach since their divorce conversations in late 2020, and Steve said it had been about a year since he and Noi announced their divorce.
Noi wrote on Instagram first that "divorce feels good," which appeared to be a spontaneous and reactionary move. Steve confirmed the news hours later in a very lengthy Instagram post, admitting that Noi's post had blindsided him and the spouses were "incompatible."
Noi claimed Steve had an "aversion" to getting a job and opening a joint savings account, and she suggested that the former sales engineer's savings -- a speculated "pile of money" he was "sitting on" -- ran out.
Noi also said while their split was "initially a mutual decision," she had a change of heart and told Steve that she still loved him and wanted to be with him -- only to get brutally rebuffed, allegedly. Noi suggested that Steve enjoyed attention from other women and wanted to explore those options.
Steve wrote of his failed marriage on social media in January 2022, "So many struggle with attraction, chemistry, trust, and getting along. We managed to make things work for just about a year, with a person we'd never met, and share a lot of positive and fun experiences through it all."
Steve added, "A lot of damage has been done" but his relationship with Noi was "something worth celebrating."
"We were seeing a marriage [counselor] regularly, and had made a lot of progress trying to resolve some of our issues. Most people have seen more negative aspects that existed within our relationship, but there were also plenty of really good things we shared and worked on," Steve explained.
Steve noted that while they got married on a television show, "the pain of the breakup" was "real."
Meanwhile, Mindy, a Maryland native, married Zach on Married at First Sight's tenth season, which filmed in Washington, D.C. and aired in early 2020.
Zach and Mindy's marriage started going downhill during their Panama honeymoon, when Zach told his wife multiple times he wasn't attracted to her.
Not only did Zach allegedly avoid spending time with Mindy off-camera, but he even refused to move into an apartment with her following the Married at First Sight couple's honeymoon.
Mindy then caught Zach in lies and lost all trust in him, which was the end of the road for them as a couple.
After a tumultuous and emotional journey, Mindy dumped Zach and asked for a divorce nearly two weeks before "Decision Day" because he had put little-to-no effort into their relationship and had engaged in an inappropriate and disrespectful friendship with Mindy's pal Lindsay behind her back.