Married at First Sight stars Kirsten Grimes and Airris Williams have dished their opinions about Shaquille Dillon and Jasmine Secrest's relationship given viewers have been gossiping about their apparent chemistry on social media.

On last week's episode of Married at First Sight's sixteenth season, Kirsten and Shaquille went on a double date with Airris and Jasmine to Nashville Airsoft, where the two couples let loose and had a great time.

Shaquille then sat down with Jasmine to get a female perspective on his marriage, and Airris and Kirsten were also able to talk things out in private.

During the March 29 episode of Married at First Sight: Afterparty, Kirsten and Airris watched back a Season 16 clip of Shaquille telling Jasmine, "I would definitely say I'm not trying to come onto you or anything. I've got my own wife, but you are beautiful inside and out. Just continue to be yourself."

Kirsten and Airris were also asked a viewer question that popped up in an on-screen graphic and read, "Is it just me or is there some major flirtation going on between Jasmine and Shaq during their double date?"

Airris told Afterparty host Keshia Knight Pulliam, "I didn't take it as that."

"I thought it was just, like, two friends who are in a very similar space just, like, being there," Airris said.

"And supporting each other," Keshia interjected.

"Supporting each other," Airris concluded.

And Kirsten revealed that she agreed with Airris on this one.

"But it is tough for me to see, like, when [Shaq] and I are not having those conversations to see that happen with other people," Kirsten shared.

"It's just a little heartbreaking," she added.
When Shaquille spoke to Jasmine, he admitted he felt bothered by the fact he hadn't met Kirsten's father yet. Kirsten clearly admires her father and wants her husband to be just like him, and so Shaquille thought it was important for them to get to know each other.

Shaquille also expressed how Kirsten had high expectations of him by asking him to buy her a house, right after Kirsten -- a real estate agent -- had shown him one of her listings of a beautiful $2.9 million house.

Jasmine comforted Shaquille by letting him know that Kirsten was at least thinking about their future together, even though a $3 million house sounded like a stretch.

While Shaquille acknowledged he wanted to provide for his wife, he wanted to do it on his own terms and time.

For Jasmine's part, she shared how it felt like Airris was counting down the days until "Decision Day." But Shaquille reminded her she's a queen.

Meanwhile, Kirsten told Airris that her attraction to Shaquille was growing but they sometimes struggled to communicate, even when they were on the same page and didn't really know it.

At the end of last week's Married at First Sight episode, Kirsten and Shaquille got into a fight over her house comment.

Kirsten insisted she was just joking around and Shaquille was acting "crazy," but Shaquille thought Kirsten had meant what she said -- and it was alarming to him.

"When you said it, it wasn't a 'we' thing," Shaquille complained.

"It had nothing to do with Kirsten. It was, 'Shaquille, this is what you need to do.' And to hear now, 'I was just joking'... that was not the expectation of what you first said."

Kirsten told the cameras that she had just made "a little comment" and Shaquille was "overreacting." She joked about him needing to pump the brakes and calm down.

