'Married at First Sight' stars Karen and Amani reveal they also knew each other before the show!
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/21/2020
Married at First Sight stars Karen Landry and Amani have revealed they also knew each other prior to appearing on Season 11 of the series!
On Married at First Sight's eleventh season, Miles Williams and Woody Randall both applied for the show in the hope of being matched with New Orleans-based strangers who could turn out to be the wives of their dreams.
In a first for the Married at First Sight franchise, Miles and Woody were cast as grooms and happen to be best friends. The guys looked forward to going through this extreme experiment and taxing process together so they'd always have a shoulder to lean on.
Little did viewers know, however, that Miles' wife Karen and Woody's wife Amani also had ties to each other before signing up for the show.
"Since your husbands are best friends, how has it been getting to know each other so far?" Married at First Sight: Unfiltered host Jamie Otis asked during Wednesday night's episode.
"I think we all kind of have similar lifestyles," Amani shared. "We have similar things that we like to do. It's just easy to hang out, like, with everybody together."
"And we had some mutual friends, you know, before this," Karen revealed. "So we kind of hung around with some of the same people."
Jamie therefore asked if Karen and Amani "kind of knew each other, a little bit" before getting matched to marry on Season 11 of Married at First Sight.
"Yeah!" Karen revealed.
"We definitely met before, yes," Amani confirmed. "New Orleans is pretty small, so everybody goes to the same places -- the same bars and hangouts."
Jamie -- who appeared on Season 1 of Married at First Sight and is still married to her match, Doug Hehner -- noted that's "so cool."
Married at First Sight experts Dr. Viviana Coles, Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Pepper Schwartz had made it know on the casting special New Orleans is the smallest city in which they've ever searched for participants.
As a result, there was a strong possibility the strangers matched to marry could already know each other or have even dated before.
Jamie therefore asked Viviana on Unfiltered what pros and cons went into the experts deciding whether to cast two best friends -- Miles and Woody -- on the same season.
"It really didn't weigh that heavily on our decision," Viviana replied, speaking on behalf of Pastor Cal and Pepper.
"It really was coincidence. It certainly was something that at one point, we were like, 'That's kind of cool [or] that would be cool,' but behind the scenes, there are so many factors that go into matching someone."
"So the fact that they both were able to get matches," Viviana added, "I love that we were able to do that."
Jamie concluded it wasn't a surprise to see both Woody and Miles get matched because they seem like "great guys."
As it turned out, Season 11 Married at First Sight couple Amelia Fatsi and Bennett Kirschner recognized each other at the altar. They had met twice before their wedding day due to having a mutual friend, but at the time of their initial meetings, Bennett had been dating another woman and wasn't looking for love.
The New Orleans participants worried about marrying somebody they already knew, but Amelia and Bennett were best case scenario since they found each other attractive and likeable at first glance.
"That was one of the things I was most nervous about," MAFS groom Henry Rodriguez said during a recent episode of Unfiltered in regards to recognizing his wife right away.
Pastor Cal acknowledged at the time that Amelia and Bennett's pre-existing relationship didn't exactly come as a shock to the experts.
"We've had people who may have seen someone or might've had a slight introduction or what have you on one season," Pastor Cal noted, likely referencing how Season 8 couple Luke Cuccurullo and Kate Sisk met at a speed-dating event Luke had hosted several weeks before tying the knot.
"But no, this is the first time, and it's not surprising."
Pastor Cal explained earlier this month, "New Orleans has around 400,000 people. It's definitely the smallest city that we've ever done Married at First Sight in. I'm glad that even though [Amelia and Bennett] met each other, it was a pleasant and productive meeting. So this is a good thing."
"The people who are not finding success -- and not that anything is wrong with them -- but for instance, when she says, 'He's not my type,' well the types that you've had have not worked."
He added, "The whole idea here is we're getting you a type that can work based on the information you've given us... Be open to the person and find out whether or not you two are compatible. You may be surprised and find out that what you thought was your type actually was your anti-type and what you have is what you need."
Karen and Amani both have successful relationships so far on Married at First Sight. While Karen and Miles are taking things a little slower, they laugh together and really enjoy each other's company. Karen also appreciates how Miles has behaved like a gentleman.
As for Amani and Woody, the couple were smitten with each other right away and Woody felt confident right from the start their marriage would last forever.
On the last night of their honeymoon in Mexico, the pair consummated their marriage and Amani just hoped their relationship would stay as strong once they returned to New Orleans together.
Married at First Sight's eleventh season, which currently airs on Wednesday nights, also stars Henry and Christina and Brett and Olivia.