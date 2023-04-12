Airris and Jasmine had a beautiful wedding and were initially very hopeful about their future together on Married at First Sight's sixteenth season, but then Airris realized during his honeymoon that he wasn't physically attracted to Jasmine and they lacked chemistry.
One month into marriage, Airris told Jasmine that he didn't want to have sex -- or even think about them having sex -- until after Decision Day so they could focus on finding similarities and building an emotional connection.
But with less than two weeks to go until Decision Day, Airris and Jasmine have no flirtation, touch or intimacy in their relationship.
During the April 5 episode of Married at First Sight: Afterparty, Chris, Clint and Kirsten watched back a Season 16 clip of Jasmine breaking down into tears to her female co-stars.
"[Airris] is like, 'Yeah, I'm going to be more intentional... and I want this to work,' but I feel like after it's acknowledged, there's no change," Jasmine admits to her girlfriends.
When Kirsten asks if she's had that conversation with Airris, Jasmine replies, "No. We don't have the conversations that need to be had because I'm just very, I don't know. I brush things under the rug."
As Jasmine gets visibly emotional in the footage, she announces, "I just think I'm at a point where I'm at my breaking point."
"That's a tough one. You have attraction on one side and not the other, and that can be devastating. I know that Jasmine's intentions are so honest and truthful in this experience, and I feel for her... I've talked to Airris, too, and it's hard for him!" Clint revealed.
"Because he wants to be attracted to her and he wants to be as committed as he can be in this relationship. So, I mean, they're just in a really tough spot."
Chris noted it was "really hard to see" Jasmine cry, but he agreed with Clint.
"She's just hit her breaking point and it's understandable... But I have to defend [Airris] in the fact he's not being fake; he's being authentic and he's being true to his word," Chris reasoned.
"And you can't fault him for that! I think it would be a much worse situation if he was being fake and acting like he was into her -- because then it would give her so much hope the other way."
Chris, who married Nicole Lilienthal on the show, added, "So, I will say he's being intentional in that way."
Keshia pointed out how, from a viewer's perspective, Airris has been very upfront and honest with Jasmine throughout the Married at First Sight process.
"Jasmine is so invested, so into this, so committed for all the right reasons, and hopefully they can grow from this and build a stronger bond," Chris said.
Kirsten, who wed Shaquille Dillon on MAFS 16, said she could "definitely relate" to Jasmine's struggle of opening up to her husband and having difficult conversations.
"It's breaking my heart just watching her cry," Kirsten admitted, adding how it was the first time she had seen Jasmine break down in this manner.
During a counseling session with guest expert Dr. Pia Holec on last week's episode of Married at First Sight, Jasmine and Airris agreed they had developed a friendship, but Jasmine complained about how she wanted to be a wife -- not a friend -- and her husband had "friend-zoned" her during the honeymoon.
But Airris confessed how physical touch felt awkward with Jasmine since they had gone so long without it.
"This is a big issue and we've got to get around this," Airris said.
Airris said he didn't think Jasmine was being vulnerable and disclosing her true feelings during conversations, but Jasmine said Airris tended to be sarcastic, which made her feel like he didn't want to be around her.
Jasmine thought Airris was just asking questions to pass the time, like he didn't really care about what she was going to say.
Airris told Dr. Pia that he loved Jasmine challenging him and taking charge, and Jasmine noted in response, "I guess I wasn't expecting that."
Dr. Pia hoped Jasmine speaking her mind and putting her foot down would create a spark.
With that being said, Jasmine later confronted Airris about how he clapped for her on their wedding day when she was walking down the aisle -- but only because Pastor Cal had told him to. Airris said his intention was to put her at ease and make her feel happy in that moment.
"So it was, 'Calm my wife down and lie to her?'" Jasmine asked.
"What was I supposed to do?" Airris asked.
Jasmine wished her husband was smitten with her and wanted to talk to her, kiss her, and hold her hand.
"He shouldn't do those things because they told him those are the things he should be doing," Jasmine vented in a confessional.
"I feel all those things should come natural, so I don't feel like Airris is all in. I feel he may be one big toe in and the rest of his body is out the door. So that doesn't put me in a good space."