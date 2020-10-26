Henry, a 35-year-old clinical recruiter from Arabi, LA, and Christina, a 30-year-old flight attendant from Houma, LA, were matched by Married at First Sight experts Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Dr. Viviana Coles to wed on Season 11 of the Lifetime reality series.
During Wednesday night's episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, Woody, Pastor Cal and MAFS star Miles Williams watched back a Season 11 clip in which Christina announced at the couples' retreat she still saw "potential" in her marriage to Henry despite their obvious problems.
"I just think that's hard though, to live and function every day on hope," Woody told Christina in the clip.
"I wouldn't be able to function, I'm just going to be honest. I just know if me and Amani were in y'all's situation, at some point, it's going to get overbearing and it's going to get to that point of, 'I just can't do that sh-t,' and you lose yourself."
Unfiltered host Jamie Otis -- who starred on Season 1 ofMarried at First Sight -- therefore asked Woody if he was trying to tell Christina to throw in the towel.
"Yes, honestly. I was literally feeling like I'm listening to y'all talk in circles around y'all not liking each other and not wanting to be with each other. Why?" Woody began.
"[Why] are you still together?" Jamie interjected, making Woody's point for him.
"Why are y'all still here?" Woody echoed in agreeance. "I just couldn't keep listening to it at that point, and that's a sucky thing."
Jamie then asked Miles whether he thought Christina was "holding onto something" with Henry that "just wasn't there."
"Uhh, what's a kind way of saying that I think that Christina wants to be married and she obviously wants to be married to Henry, and so I think she wants to see it through, like Henry does," Miles shared.
"But I don't have a lot of hope that it's going to work out for her."
Jamie then asked Pastor Cal for his thoughts on Woody voicing his opinion to Christina about her relationship with Henry at the retreat.
"I think it's something they needed to hear," Pastor Cal admitted.
"The whole purpose of having the couples together is so they can see their marriage through someone else's eyes. These couples have created a bond over these 14 weeks and so, I think he was speaking from his heart."
Pastor Cal added, "[Woody] was just telling them what he observed."
After tying the knot as strangers, Christina and Henry never found passion in their relationship and had little-to-no intimacy in their relationship.
The pair never held hands nevermind kiss, and Christina was constantly frustrated Henry wouldn't make a move on her or open up to her emotionally.
On Day 76 of marriage, which happened to be Henry and Christina's 43rd day of lockdown in New Orleans amid the coronavirus pandemic, Henry recalled to the cameras, "[Christina] told me that a 'reliable source' texted her, a male, that he and I were allegedly sleeping together and that I was gay."
"I believe that [was] a reaction to how she felt about him not making a move, and so she's trying to rationalize and trying to find some reason as to why this man is not attracted to me and why this man is not making a move on me."
"And a lot of times, women will say, 'Hey, you must be gay. You don't want me.' And then everything that happens fuels that ridiculous rumor. Henry didn't have an affair with a man or with anybody! That's now who he is. That's just so not him."
On a recent episode of Married at First Sight, Henry vented to the cameras, "I sure as hell would not marry somebody -- a female -- that I don't know on television if I were gay. That's not how I would handle that situation. It makes no sense to me."
Henry ultimately determined Christina sought revenge because he had called her out for being "dishonest," adding that Christina was trying to "save face," which "spoke volumes" about her as a person.
Henry and Christina were cordial to each other and put on a united front at the couples' retreat, but it was clear Henry had checked out of his marriage and was only going through the motions until "Decision Day."
Henry, for instance, revealed to the cameras in Wednesday night's Season 11 episode, "Christina threatened to hold [the text message] over my head if I didn't have her back throughout the rest of the process... I think [it's] despicable."
Christina, however, admitted to Henry during their last dinner out together before "Decision Day" that she had acted like "a f-cking fool" sometimes and made some mistakes.
Christina hadn't totally given up on Henry yet and thought they could still be a good match because they're both "great people."
"I honestly really had to hold back from laughing. Sometimes it feels like we live in two different realities," Henry said in a confessional.
"And I just don't understand how two people can see things so differently."