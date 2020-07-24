'Married at First Sight' star Woody Randall: I'm looking forward to proving everybody wrong that I'm not ready for marriage
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/24/2020
Married at First Sight star Woody Randall says he's looking forward to proving everybody wrong who thinks he's not ready for marriage.
Married at First Sight experts Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Dr. Viviana Coles matched Woody, a 30-year-old teacher and coach from New Orleans, with Amani, a 29-year-old non-profit worker who was raised in Chicago, IL, to wed on Season 11 of the Lifetime reality series.
During a Wednesday appearance on Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, Woody watched back a Season 11 clip in which he told his friends a couple of weeks before his wedding he was going to marry a stranger and they in turn questioned his sincerity and whether he was actually ready to tie the knot.
While the group believed Woody's best friend Miles was perfect for the experiment because he's always been in search of love, Woody's pals just weren't buying that "the wild boy" was ready to settle down and be a husband because he's always in search "of a good time."
"They don't have no confidence in me, and honestly, from my seat, I think that's the best seat to be in, like, to prove everybody wrong," Woody told Unfiltered host Jamie Otis, who starred on Season 1 of Married at First Sight.
"You know, honestly, my friends don't know. They've only seen me single, they've only seen me date, they've only seen me go out and have fun."
"So, honestly speaking," Woody continued, "I'm not mad that they judge me. It is a little harsh, but at the same time, I like to make people believe. I love it!"
On a similar note, Woody's fellow MAFS groom Brett listened to his family and friends express shock and disapproval over Brett's unexpected decision to get married at first sight as well.
While none of Brett's loved ones claimed he wasn't ready to wed, they appeared in disbelief Brett was willing to leave his single life behind.
Jamie therefore asked Married at First Sight expert Pastor Calvin Roberson, who joined Brett and Woody on Unfiltered, whether he found it disconcerting that Woody's friends reacted to the news of his wedding the way they did.
"You know, not really. I mean, look, Woody is -- I like Woody," Pastor Cal replied.
"Woody has a player-vibe. Now let's just be straight with it."
"I'm sorry!" Woody playfully apologized.
"That doesn't mean he's not ready for marriage," Pastor Cal clarified.
"Neither of these guys have a problem finding women, that's not the issue," Pastor Cal elaborated.
"We want them to find the right woman. We're going to find somebody who will complement them and sort of help them to become who they've always believed they could become."