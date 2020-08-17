'Married at First Sight' star Woody Randall: I told the experts I needed a wife who would call me out and they delivered with Amani
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/17/2020
Married at First Sight star Woody Randall has revealed he asked the experts to match him with a woman who wouldn't be afraid to call him out on things and they certainly delivered with Amani.
ADVERTISEMENT
Married at First Sight experts Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Dr. Viviana Coles matched Woody and Amani to marry on Season 11 of Married at First Sight, and about a month into the season airing on Lifetime, they seem to be a great match.
During Wednesday night's episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, Woody watched back a Season 11 clip in which Amani called him out for "smacking" while eating their first breakfast together after their wedding day.
Amani admitted to the cameras in the clip that a loud eater "drives me insane," adding, "I can't do it. That's my pet peeve."
Unfiltered host Jamie Otis, who starred on Season 1 of Married at First Sight, asked Woody for his thoughts on Amani putting him on the spot and making him stop smacking.
"Is this what true love looks like?" Jamie playfully asked Woody with a laugh.
"Honestly, yes. And honestly, that was the one thing I told the experts," Woody recalled.
"I was like, 'Honestly, I need a match that's going to call me out on my things and call me out on my stuff, so I was happy that she actually corrected me in that moment."
Jamie pointed out, "A strong man can stand to be corrected and be okay with it."
Woody agreed, and so did his fellow MAFS grooms Miles Williams and Bennett Kirschner, who also appeared on the Unfiltered broadcast.
Since Married at First Sight viewers are now well aware of what Amani's pet peeves are, Jamie asked Woody to share his own.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"Ooh, she has a catch phrase that she says, like, 'That's deep.' That's my pet peeve," Woody admitted.
"She uses it at moments that -- I don't really know. At times, I wanted to elaborate a little more, and she would be like, 'That's deep.' And I was like, 'Ugh, I don't know about this.'"
Miles, however, couldn't think of a single thing a woman does that bothers him. He was matched to marry Karen Landry on the current season of Married at First Sight.
"No, I don't think I have any pet peeves," Miles said.
"I think hearing Amani call [Woody] out on her pet peeves brought, like, a smile to my soul. Because I know that Woody needed somebody who was going to tell him like it is. And to know she did that, it's pretty awesome."
Jamie added, "It's kind of attractive right?"
"Yeah," Miles and Woody said simultaneously.
Although Bennett wasn't asked to reveal his pet peeves, he seems to be hitting it off with wife Amelia Fatsi fabulously on the season.
Amani calling Woody out on his "smacking" wasn't the first time she confronted her husband about an issue.
During a brunch with Woody's family and friends, Woody warned Amani, "I've seen the devil come out of him. He explodes like fire," suggesting Woody has a bad temper.
Amani told the cameras in a recent episode, "Hell no, I'm not interested in being men with that kind of anger. That's not something I'm going to deal with or allow to happen in our marriage. Not okay."
Following the brunch, Amani therefore addressed her new concerns with Woody.
Woody insisted his rage was a thing of his past, saying he needed to grow up, mature and go through some counseling sessions in order to learn how to better respond to frustrating or stressful situations.
Amani responded with understanding and said she remains calm in arguments and would demand her husband talk to her in a peaceful and respectful manner.
"I think it's important that she alerted me of his temper," Amani recently wrote in her Us Weekly blog. "I'm hoping that his anger isn't an issue down the line."
Once Woody and Amani started their honeymoon in Mexico, Amani joked she still had her "chastity belt" on -- but Woody seemed totally fine with taking things slowly because the pair kissed, snuggled and even showered together.
Amani said she wanted to develop a mental and emotional connection with Woody in order to avoid their relationship becoming all about physical intimacy.
"In eight weeks, my wife and I will still be married. Probably won't be any other way, just because right now we are really and truly compatible and sexually attracted to each other," Woody told the cameras.
ADVERTISEMENT
"And I think our communication automatically upfront is what it needs to be, so I am happy with my decision to be married... Honestly, I think it was the smartest decision I've made yet."
Amani apparently questioned why she wasn't enough for men who had cheated on her in the past, but she told Woody that she didn't want him to pay for other men's mistakes and she would continue trying to be vulnerable.
Woody told Amani that he was bonding with her quickly and could tell he was already "falling for" her.
Married at First Sight's eleventh season also stars Christina and Henry Rodriguez as well as Olivia and Brett.