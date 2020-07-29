'Married at First Sight' star Woody Randall defends having high expectations of his wife and marriage
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/29/2020
Married at First Sight star Woody Randall is defending the high expectations he had of his wife and marriage going into the Season 11 experiment.
During the July 22 episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, Woody watched back a Season 11 clip in which he and his groomsmen discussed how Woody has always had high expectations and will continue to maintain those expectations throughout his life.
One expectation Woody, a 30-year-old teacher and coach from New Orleans, LA, admittedly had for his wife was that she can dance!
"Yes, she should definitely know how to dance or like to dance!" Woody joked with Unfiltered host Jamie Otis, who married Doug Hehner on Season 1 of Married at First Sight.
"So Woody, some of your friends are concerned your expectations are a bit too high. What do you think of that?" Jamie asked.
"I mean, honestly, you should have expectations," Woody replied.
"If you don't have expectations, then you just fall for anything and just accept things. So, yeah, I have high expectations because I expect a lot out of everything I do in life. So yeah, I do have high expectations."
Fellow Season 11 MAFS groom Brett joined Woody on Unfiltered and was asked to share his expectations for his wife and marriage at the start of the process.
"I think my expectations are finding someone that I'm going to be matched with that's going to be committed to making it work as I am and who understands what it takes for a marriage to work -- that it's not all just sunshine and happiness. It requires a lot of work," Brett explained.
"High expectations? No. Unrealistic expectations? Yes," Pastor Cal said.
"I believe you should have certain things you expect. We go through this vetting process for a reason, because we want to know what you expect. But if they are unrealistic and you're looking for something that you're not bringing... we've got a problem."
Pastor Cal elaborated, "I believe for as high as your expectations are, you should be bringing something even higher [to the relationship.]"
Married at First Sight's experts Pastor Cal, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Dr. Viviana Coles ultimately matched Woody with Amani, a 29-year-old non-profit worker who was raised in Chicago, IL, to wed on Season 11 of the Lifetime reality series.
Although Woody's friends and family were shocked to discover he wanted to marry a stranger because he's "the wild boy" of the group who's always looking to have a good time, Woody insisted on Unfiltered he was ready to be a husband and looked forward to proving his loved ones wrong.