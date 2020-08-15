'Married at First Sight' star Woody Randall: Amani and I had an instant connection from the beginning!
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/15/2020
Married at First Sight star Woody Randall believes he and wife Amani had an instant connection right from the beginning of Season 11 when they married as strangers.
Woody appeared on Wednesday night's episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered along with fellow Season 11 grooms Miles Williams and Bennett Kirschner, who weighed in on Woody's relationship with Amani.
Bennett pointed out Woody and Amani seemed "physically comfortable with each other" after their wedding.
"Yeah, it was honestly an instant connection from the beginning," Woody revealed. "It's good that y'all see it. It was cool."
Woody joined the Married at First Sight experiment with his best friend, Miles. The guys had the amazing opportunity to go through this journey of marriage together and always have a shoulder to lean on.
"Miles, what is it like hanging out with your best friend and his wife for the first time?" asked Unfiltered host Jamie Otis, who starred on Season 1 of Married at First Sight.
"You know, she's a pretty woman and seemed nice and seemed sweet," Miles said of Amani.
"They look great together and were both smiling and looked happy. So I'm excited to see how they unfold."
Another Season 11 clip then aired that featured Karen reluctant to walk down the aisle because one of her bridesmaids had received a text on accident with Miles' name in it the night before her wedding.
Karen therefore had time to research Miles and check his social media accounts, which left Karen feeling like Miles isn't her "type" because he seemed too emotional.
Given Woody got to meet Karen hours after they both got married, Jamie asked Woody if Karen seemed more content with Miles hours after celebrating at her wedding reception.
"It seemed like night and day honestly," Woody said, comparing Karen before and after her wedding.
"She seemed way happier. She seemed like she's way calmer, and it was nice to see the difference from that moment."
Jamie then asked Bennett to share his take on the "group dynamic," meaning Miles, Woody and their wives, who also appeared to become friends early on in the process.
"I said from the get-go at the bachelor party, I told Miles and Woody I was really jealous that they're going into this with a support network, you know? It's pretty amazing," Bennett noted.
Amani and Woody hit it off right away on their wedding day, and Amani anticipated she would only become more comfortable with her flirty and fun-loving husband as time progressed -- as long as Woody kept his alleged temper in check.
Once Woody and Amani started their honeymoon in Mexico, Amani joked she still had her "chastity belt" on -- but Woody seemed totally fine with taking things slowly because the pair kissed, snuggled and even showered together.
Amani said she wanted to develop a mental and emotional connection with Woody in order to avoid their relationship becoming all about physical intimacy.
"In eight weeks, my wife and I will still be married. Probably won't be any other way, just because right now we are really and truly compatible and sexually attracted to each other," Woody told the cameras.
"And I think our communication automatically upfront is what it needs to be, so I am happy with my decision to be married... Honestly, I think it was the smartest decision I've made yet."
The latest Married at First Sightepisode featured Amani opening up to Woody about how the last man she had dated turned out to be married to another woman when she had been committed to making it work.
Amani apparently questioned why she wasn't enough for men who had cheated on her in the past, but she told Woody that she didn't want him to pay for other men's mistakes and she would continue trying to be vulnerable.
Woody told Amani that he was bonding with her quickly and could tell he was already "falling for" her.
Married at First Sight's eleventh season also stars Christina and Henry Rodriguez as well as Olivia and Brett.