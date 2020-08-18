During Wednesday night's episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, Woody watched back a Season 11 clip in which Amani was shown enjoying brunch with his family and friends the day after their wedding.
"How is it living with Woody?" Amani asked Woody's mother. "How is he when he's upset?"
"I'm his mom, and what I know, is I've seen the devil come out of him," Woody's mother said, before she added that her son "explodes like fire" when he's angry.
Unfiltered host Jamie Otis, who appeared on Season 1 of Married at First Sight, asked Woody what it was like to hear his mother suggest that he has a serious temper.
"Honestly, hearing her say that in this moment, right now, I'm looking at my mom like, 'What made you choose those choice of words?' My mom is a really religious woman and I just don't know what made her use those words exactly," Woody admitted with a dumbfounded expression on his face.
Jamie asked Woody if he agreed with his mother's perspective on how he behaves or reacts when he's mad.
"Honestly, I used to be that way. I'm going to be honest, right. I used to be hot-headed, honestly, and it just comes from a lot of, like, past things in life -- a lot of different frustrations," Woody explained.
"And I didn't know how to use it or how to use it as an outlet or how to express it and how to say it. And once I figured it out, it's not that way anymore."
Woody acknowledged it was "definitely a transition" he "had to work on."
"But I've definitely worked on it up until now," he noted.
When Amani found out about Woody's alleged temper, she told the cameras in a recent episode, "Hell no, I'm not interested in being men with that kind of anger. That's not something I'm going to deal with or allow to happen in our marriage. Not okay."
Amani added she remains calm in arguments and would demand her husband talk to her in a peaceful and respectful manner.
Amani also wrote in a recent Us Weekly blog post that she was "taken aback" by the devil comment coming from Woody's mother.
When Amani confronted Woody about his anger on Married at First Sight, he explained that he needed to grow up and mature, and after going through some counseling, he's no longer that person and now responds better in frustrating or stressful situations.
On Unfiltered, Jamie asked Woody's Married at First Sight co-star Bennett Kirschner if he was worried some of his "not-so-positive traits" might negatively impact his marriage to Amelia Fatsi or turn his wife off.
"I know I certainly have certain shortcomings, you know, my hygiene isn't perfect, my sense of fashion could be a lot better, I'm kind of tone deaf -- which has posed problems at times -- I'm a passable cook, I'm not a great cook," Bennett playfully rattled off.
"These are a few of many shortcomings I have that I'm sure Amelia will become familiar with soon."
Jamie expressed surprise, saying, "What? Wearing a nightgown to bed isn't fashionable?!"
"Oh no, no, no, that's fashion! My PJ's are top notch," Bennett replied with a laugh. "I'm talking about everything else."
Despite the red flag about Woody's anger, Woody and Amani have been getting along great on their honeymoon in Mexico and have yet to stumble across any problems or disagreements on the currently-airing season of Married at First Sight.
"In eight weeks, my wife and I will still be married. Probably won't be any other way, just because right now we are really and truly compatible and sexually attracted to each other," Woody told the cameras.
"And I think our communication automatically upfront is what it needs to be, so I am happy with my decision to be married... Honestly, I think it was the smartest decision I've made yet."
Amani told Woody that she wanted to build an emotional and mental connection before exploring the physical and intimate side of their relationship, but Woody seemed patient and understanding about his wife wanting to wait to have sex, especially since they snuggled, kissed and even showered together.
The latest Married at First Sight episode featured Amani opening up to Woody about how the last man she had dated turned out to be married to another woman.
Amani apparently questioned why she wasn't enough for men who had cheated on her in the past, but she told Woody that she didn't want him to pay for other men's mistakes and she would continue trying to be vulnerable.
Woody told Amani that he was bonding with her quickly and could tell he was already "falling for" her.
Married at First Sight's eleventh season also stars Christina and Henry Rodriguez, Miles Williams and Karen Landry, and Olivia and Brett.