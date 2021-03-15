Virginia, a 26-year-old social butterfly and partygoer, and Erik, a 34-year-old conservative divorced pilot, were matched by Married at First Sight experts Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Viviana Coles and Dr. Pepper Schwartz to wed on Season 12 of the Lifetime reality series.
Erik then tells Cole that he seemed like a genuine and down-to-earth person, just like Virginia.
"Cole is literally one of my best friends in the world," Virginia gushed. "And I think Erik is definitely starting to feel comfortable with my guy friends and sees it's very platonic, not thinking anything crazy."
Virginia added, "The whole night was just amazing, and seeing how well Cole and Erik bonded, it just makes me so happy."
Erik, however, clearly put a lot of weight on the age difference in his relationship.
"I feel at times that can maybe be a crutch, 'Oh, we're just different because of the age,' but overall, it's really not concerning at this point," Virginia shared.
Like Virginia and Erik, Jamie pointed out Haley and Jacob also have a large age gap between them given Jacob is 10 years older than his wife.
"I wouldn't say that the age difference isn't causing an issue," Haley revealed.
"I have always, my entire life, had friends that are older than me. But while Jake is 10 years older, I think he can sometimes act a little bit older than his age. My friends are older but, like, his friends are older too. So we're both reaching a little bit."
Jamie then asked Clara for her take on Erik sharing his concerns about Virginia with her friends.
"The guy-friend, girl-friend thing has been a big weight on Erik's shoulders, so I really think it's amazing that he went out of his way to meet her guy friends," Clara explained.
"I think it shows that he very, very much is committed to my girl, Virginia."
But Virginia let it be known the topic of girls having guy friends wasn't exactly put to rest in her marriage.
"I don't think it was necessarily put to rest," Virginia said, even though Erik had met her closest guy friends.
"With Erik, it's a very case-by-case basis. It's just going to keep being a slow process, I think. But I'm glad with the progress we've made so far."
The guy-friend conversation was a point of contention in Erik and Virginia's relationship because she often slept at her friends' houses after nights of partying and thought her friendships with men were totally sincere and innocent.
Meanwhile, Erik didn't think a guy could truly be a woman's friend unless he's gay or dating one of her friends. Erik insisted single guys probably always have the idea of hooking up in the back of their minds.
Erik, however, eventually came around to Virginia's way of thinking, probably once the couple fell in love.