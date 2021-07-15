Jake conducted an Instagram Live on Tuesday, and his Married at First Sight co-star Virginia -- who married Erik Lake on the show's twelfth season -- bombarded the session with angry comments slamming and threatening Jake.
"I'm late to the convo but circling back to the Haley sh-t it's hilarious that you wanna sit there and talk as if we don't all know that you said the creepiest sh-t any of us had ever heard [to] her," Virginia wrote, according to screenshots obtained by @MAFSfan Instagram account.
"Literally begging her for sex," Virginia clarified, adding two laughing-crying emoticons.
Jake fans bashed Virginia as she continued to slam Jake in the comments, which appeared to only light a fire under Virginia.
"There's 58 [people] watching this but I'm the trailer trash?? Lol. I'm watching to stand up for my friend and he needs to watch this f-cking mouth about her before receipts get shown," Virginia commented.
As Married at First Sight Season 12 viewers know, Jake has said repeatedly that Haley just didn't like him from the start.
"That she didn't like you or your dick? Hahahah. Yeah that's the truth," Virginia wrote.
Given Virginia misspelled a few words and wasn't holding back, some of Jake's followers accused her of being immature and drunk during the Instagram Live.
"Lol I'm a child except I just put my nephews to bed and I'm sitting on a couch Sober livid about this man speaking LIES about my best friend," Virginia wrote.
"I'm not fake like you and the other guys from the show and will do anything to protect my friend."
Virginia continued to lash out, "HI. NOT STOPPING UNTIL HE DOES. YOU'RE WELCOME FOR TRIPLING YOUR VIEWERS."
Virginia poked fun at Jake for being "by himself as usual" and "commenting on every [@MAFSfan] post for what? To be relevant because you aren't!!"
Jake subsequently posted a video on his Instagram account on Wednesday in reply to Virginia's comments from the night before and captioned it, "Not interested in Drama honestly. But my Perspective on last night."
"We've all been through enough BS, this is the last I plan on speaking on last nights Drama. So Cheers," he added.
"And I don't care what people say about me but at the same time I have a right to reply within the rules with my perspective as I see fit. #ItsAllOrNothin #ItsAlwaysSomethin #MarriedAtFirstSight."
In the video, Jake said the Virginia drama began when a trailer for the Married at First Sight: Kickoff Special for Season 13 -- which aired Wednesday night on Lifetime -- appeared to show Haley laughing and talking about how she couldn't run away fast enough, presumably from Jake.
"And so I commented, saying, 'Gee, I guess we're in need of full context but maybe I shouldn't be as nice when I do interviews, or maybe I should spill some tea of my own' since she's going to go on TV and just basically... humiliate me again on national television, or try to," Jake explained.
"So I made that comment on Instagram. As a result, they see it, and Virginia proceeds to be a proxy for Haley, trying to tell me that I need to shut my mouth and I shouldn't be talking about Haley at all -- and to move on and all these things."
Jake, however, insisted he doesn't talk about Haley "at all" except when he answers some fan questions about the show and their relationship on Instagram Live sessions.
"I'm going to give my perspective sometimes on those questions, depending on what they are," Jake noted, adding that Virginia was "basically threatening" him by saying none of the MAFS girls would like him or talk to him after this.
But Jake clarified how he had "a very sh-tty experience" with Haley onMarried at First Sight's twelfth season and Haley probably feels the same way.
"I should be able to talk about that and tell the truth without offending anybody," Jake said. "And if that offends them in any sort of way where they don't want to talk to me, then hey, I'm sorry."
Jake explained how he's not going to stop sharing his perspective on things just because somebody else doesn't like what he has to say.
Jake recalled how Haley had humiliated him on TV about how their sex was supposedly horrible, which resulted in her being guarded and withdrawn in their relationship, and so he decided to share his perspective on that situation when a follower asked him about it.
"Of course I think that was too much for them, although, [Haley] is the one dogging me on national TV. Like, okay?" Jake said.
"And the real story behind that whole [sex] thing, I'm not going to get into details, but it's not what people probably think. It's much more less eventful, and it just wasn't good all around -- for her or for me either."
Jake acknowledged he's "not interested" in having someone yell or talk over him on an Instagram Live.
"The way she was typing, it didn't seem like she was in a good place to be actually discussing anything, much less on a live stream," Jake said, suggesting Virginia had been drinking on Tuesday night.
"She kept going with all this stuff and was essentially trying to blackmail me with silence somehow, with some text messages, which I think is a bad thing to do if you're an influencer," Jake said with a smile.
"I don't think you should be publicly blackmailing people and threatening to release things. I don't think that's a good thing for blue check marks, but I could be wrong."
Jake apparently felt insulted "left and right" by Virginia and Haley when he believes he hasn't publicly insulted Haley at all.
"I never initiate conversation about Haley, okay?" Jake insisted.
"Let's just get that straight, and I wish her the best, honestly. I don't like her as a person and together we were very bad, but I don't wish her ill will. I hope she finds her person and gets her sh-t together and lives a happy life."
But Jake argued he has every right to answer a "specific" question about something Haley had said that was "pretty insulting" to him.
"I try to set the record straight within the bounds that I'm allowed to. [If you don't like it], tough. I'm talking about public-knowledge stuff, stuff that's been released and has been on TV. I'm just giving my little twist and perspective on it. I don't know what to tell you," Jake argued.
Jake repeated how he doesn't see "the big deal" in answering a question or two on a live stream about "some of the more insulting things [Haley] said about me on national television."
"So if you have a problem with that, I really think you should stop enabling her and just say, 'You probably shouldn't have said that,'" Jake pointed out, clearly talking to Virginia.
"[But then] you go off and go nuclear and do this thing and now it's all over the place and everybody's talking about it. And gee, it's a huge mess. And I'm not interested in this sh-t!"
Jake recalled talking about a funny movie on his Instagram Live when Virginia suddenly stormed in "with these heaters, talking all of this sh-t out of nowhere."
"I did reference how she was trying to silence me essentially earlier too, so maybe that got her going," Jake reasoned. "It's the truth."
Jake went on to say it blew him away when Virginia essentially threatened to "blackmail" him.
But Jake continued, "I'm not trying to make enemies in the cast. Our season, I think it's agreed upon, was probably one of the worst seasons. That's the consensus online. It's enough of a sh-tshow, I don't want to be going back and forth with these people or talking about this stuff."
Jake concluded that he doesn't go around bad-mouthing Haley and so he can say whatever he wants.
"Either deal with it or don't. Block me, live your life. Nobody is going to care in, like, a day or two," Jake told his followers. "Just move on; I don't care, talk about me. Say what you want, I don't care. Peace!"
Virginia then commented on the post, "So should I post our text convo from last night so people can see what a true douche you are? Hmm yeah that's sounding real tempting."
Jake replied to Virginia, "Comments like me mocking your veiled threats and saying I'm not interested? Okay. I protected your best friend on camera at my own expense. So yes, I will be looking to set the record straight eventually with PR's approval on some things."
Jake added, "What's telling that this is freaking you two out so much before I've actually said anything. Don't pursue Poker."
Jake and Haley's marriage got off to a good start until the pair slept together during their Las Vegas honeymoon. At that point, Haley felt something was missing in the relationship, and so she shut down emotionally and physically.
Jake and Haley tried to salvage their relationship and bond through activities as the season progressed, but they appeared to fight more than they got along. Both individuals accused each other of not putting enough effort into their marriage.
Jake and Haley therefore mutually decided to split on "Decision Day," and the Married at First Sight: Where are They Now? special that filmed four to six months after Decision Day -- and aired in June on Lifetime -- showed the couple finalizing their divorce.