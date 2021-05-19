And then a person took to a Married at First Sight group on Reddit with "spoilers" on Sunday, claiming to have seen Virginia out the night before flirting with a guy who wasn't Erik.
"Either she is no longer with Erik, or she's cheating," the alleged witness wrote.
"She was ALL over a guy at The Ivy in Buckhead Atlanta last night. And the way he was holding her while dancing, and while at the bar... they certainly were not 'just friends.'"
Screenshots of the Virginia selfie and Reddit cheating allegation were reposted by @MAFSFAN Instagram account, which pointed out Virginia and her pal's picture could have been a reverse or mirror selfie which would make Virginia's right hand look like her left.
In addition, the Instagram account also noted no photos of Virginia allegedly actually dancing with a man had surfaced.
In response to all the speculation, Virginia posted photos of herself displaying a new black hair color on Monday, and in the comments section, she confirmed in reply to a fan, "I am not single!"
Virginia also commented on her post, "That's my right hand selfies," seemingly referring to the photo with her friend circulating on the Internet.
Erik also made it clear he and Virginia are still together by writing on the post, "Beautiful as always... I have a thing for dark haired women," along with a fire emoji.
Virginia also reposted the selfie in question on her Instagram Stories and clarified, "I wear my ponytail holder on my RIGHT hand... which is the hand you see here."
And finally, Virginia uploaded a photo on Instagram Stories of her left hand proudly displaying her temporary heart-shaped wedding ring.
With her dog Rocky sleeping in the background, Virginia wrote on the image, "My wedding ring never comes off."
Virginia continued, "[Erik] got me this ring for Valentine's Day... I didn't like the one I got from the show. But not trying to rush into picking out a 'real' one. And I still use my silicone ones from Decision Day to work out and what not!"
As viewers saw on Married at First Sight's Decision-Day episode that aired last week on Lifetime, Erik got down on one knee and presented Virginia with a silicone wedding band when asking if she'd stay married to him.
Virginia chose to remain married to Erik because she gushed that she was in love with him and he has a sensitive and pure heart while being passionate and protective.
Virginia, however, admitted to the cameras, "He's sometimes too grown up. Erik always thinks he knows best... I'd be lying if I said that I'm confident in where me and Erik are. I am a little scared about the next step in our relationship."
And Erik hoped to become the No. 1 person in Virginia's life, with their marriage being her priority ahead of her friends. Erik anticipated only time would break down Virginia's walls.
Part 1 of Married at First Sight's Season 12 reunion special is set to air Wednesday night, with Part 2 airing next week.