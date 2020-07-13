Rachel looked stunning in a strapless, lace gown with a chapel veil and her hair pulled back into a low bun, and Tristan sported a white tuxedo jacket with a black bow tie and black pants.
Hours after Rachel's post, Tristan took to his own Instagram account and shared a very similar photo.
"Today I'm so proud to say happy birthday to my beautiful WIFE! Mrs.Thompson!" Tristan wrote.
"I declare that chapter 29 will be your best year yet. The way you love me is unbelievable. The way that your heart shines brightly even in the darkest days makes me love you more every day. You inspire me in ways I never thought. I love you forever and after Mi Amor."
Tristan added the following hashtags to his post, "#MrandMrs #WeddingPhoto #WeddingsInHouston #MarriedLife #Wedding #BrideandGroom #Love #COVIDWedding #Grateful #HappyBirthday."
Last Monday, Rachel had shared a couple photos from a prior photo shoot with Tristan and teased their upcoming nuptials.
Rachel wrote alongside the images, "True Story: This man has been my fiance longer than he was my boyfriend. And in 4 days I get to call him my husband. IT'S WEDDING WEEK YALL. Idk about you, but I'm ready to celebrate something positive and exciting #CantWhiteToMarryThompson."
Rachel also subsequently shared numerous additional Instagram Stories photos and videos later in the week -- including photos of the couple's Thursday evening rehearsal dinner, and videos of the Friday night wedding reception.
In June, Tristan and Rachel revealed they were proceeding with their July wedding at The Post Oak Hotel in Houston, TX, even though the coronavirus pandemic has been surging in the Texas city.
"So I see it's a social media tradition to post your marriage license selfie when you officially acquire it, well HERE IT IS... 28 Days till we say 'I Do!'" Rachel captioned a photo with Tristan in mid-June that showed the couple holding their marriage certificate in a car. "#CantWhiteToMarryThompson."
Tristan and Rachel met in December 2018 and went Facebook official in May 2019. One month later, the pair got engaged.
Tristan said at the time he was thrilled to have "finally settled into [their] new home."
When a follower commented that Tristan has found a better match for him than Mia -- whom Tristan divorced -- he wrote back, "Waaaaaay better match lol."
Tristan announced his engagement to Rachel on June 2 after he proposed with a large pear-shaped diamond ring.
"We are all created for a purpose. I've identified mine. Loving and serving God. And now loving and leading you. You are a Queen. There's no one else like you," Tristan wrote alongside a photo of the couple staring into each other's eyes last year.
"I want to spend the rest of my life with you as My partner. My equal. My love. Thank you Amor. SHE SAID YES! #shesaidyes #marriedatfirstsight #engaged #DivineFavor."
Tristan went Facebook official with Rachel in May 2019 when he declared Rachel his "Queen," shortly after changing his status to "in a relationship" with the former Miss World America Texas beauty pageant winner.
Tristan was hugging a smiling Rachel -- who is a culinary coach and MBA grad student, according to her Instagram bio -- in a photo posted alongside the May 14 "Queen" Facebook posting.
Tristan originally debuted Rachel as the new woman in his life on social media on Valentine's Day 2019.
Tristan married Mia on Married at First Sight's seventh season -- which was based in Dallas and aired in 2018 -- and the couple faced numerous obstacles during their time together.
Mia ultimately filed for divorce from Tristan on September 4, 2018 in Dallas, citing insupportability as the grounds for the divorce.
In October of that year, Mia appeared to accuse Tristan of demoralizing her during the course of their relationship on social media.
Although she did not name Tristan directly, she led her followers to believe Tristan mentally abused her and is a "narcissist."
Tristan and Mia's divorce was finalized in November 2018, but according to the divorce decree, the pair separated on May 5, 2018.
Given the couple's Married at First Sight wedding only occurred on March 25, 2018, the May 5 date would mean Mia and Tristan separated nearly two weeks before the show's eight-week experiment ended.
Mia and Tristan, however, presented themselves as wanting to stay together and make their marriage work on Season 7's "Decision Day," which took place at the conclusion of the eight-week period.
On the season's subsequent reunion show in which they had announced they were divorcing, Mia and Tristan insisted that while they had engaged in several fights during the filming period, they only split for good after "Decision Day" occurred.
An arrest warrant had been issued back in February 2018 by Mia's alleged ex-boyfriend, Jared Evans, who claimed she had stalked him on multiple occasions in the 13 months that followed their December 2016 breakup and also made an unauthorized purchase of an Apple iPhone on his credit card one year after their split.
Mia initially told Tristan the situation was a matter of identity theft and she had no relationship with her accuser, but she slowly came clean to her concerned husband off-camera, resulting in a lack of trust in their marriage.
In a pair of Instagram postings Mia made in October 2018, she claimed she was innocent and Evans' police report was false.
According to Mia's postings, she was the victim of a false police report in regards to her ex-boyfriend's stalking accusations, and he actually called and texted her thousands of times following their alleged break-up.
Tristan was previously bashed for seemingly kicking Mia out of his apartment during an altercation and handling the situation poorly.
In addition, Tristan was pushing Mia throughout the season to move from Dallas to Houston for his business, which became a point of contention between the two. It's therefore ironic Tristan ended up back in Dallas.