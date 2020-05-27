After their relationship ended in divorce, Tristan moved on with a new girlfriend, Rachel, whom he introduced to MAFS viewers on Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now?, which aired on Lifetime late last month. And now the couple is planning their wedding, which is set to take place in July.
During a recent Instagram Live session with fellow Married at First Sight alum Iris Caldwell, Tristan and Rachel were asked to reveal their dealbreakers, and Tristan went first.
"This is a funny one, but we all, when we got into the show, we had to pick our Top 3 dealbreakers and things like that. Mine were somebody that's non-religious -- dealbreaker. Non-religious is a dealbreaker for me, because you have to be with somebody equally [devoted]," Tristan began.
"My second one was a woman that didn't have a career, that didn't have something they wanted to work for. I wanted a woman that had her own and [didn't want] to just sit back."
Tristan, however, acknowledged "everybody is different" and there's nothing wrong with women choosing to stay home.
"Some women, they grow up and say, 'You know what? I just want to be a mom; I want to be a stay-at-home wife.' Taking care of the house, that's admirable. If that's what you want, go and do you," Tristan clarified.
"But for the woman I wanted to be with, I wanted her to have her own career and her own life. I didn't want the majority of her life to be surrounded by a life with me. Have your own friends, your own life, and blah, blah, blah."
And then Tristan said the third thing he needed to find in his life partner was a strong and outspoken woman.
"And then No. 3, somebody that can put me in check. I'm a strong personality; I don't want somebody I can just piss on. In relationships, I believe that it's a true partnership," Tristan told Iris.
"I don't need somebody where I have to feel I have to give all the advice and make all the decisions, like, I have to come up with all of the, you know, 'This could happen. This is maybe what we should do,' and to always be the one with the options."
"So I really needed somebody that can collaborate with me," Tristan concluded.
Tristan proposed marriage to Rachel in June 2019, only a month after they went Facebook official and six months after they first met.
Tristan -- who revealed in October 2019 he and Rachel had moved back to Dallas together -- set their wedding date for July 10, 2020.
When Iris asked Rachel to discuss her own relationship dealbreakers, Rachel started off by saying, "So [Tristan] said somebody who checks -- that was super important because I'm very sassy."
"I'm spoiled and I also have kind of an aggressive personality. I'm an only child, so I can be a little bit bratty. I know that about myself," Rachel admitted.
"Tristan checks me just as I check him. It's a real relationship."
"I really need somebody who's patient. I have the tendency to be very impatient and that's okay, some of us are. I really, really need a partner who's going to be patient with me when I am very difficult sometimes," Rachel shared.
"And [Tristan] is the most patient person because I am a lot to deal with."
Tristan seemingly took a shot at Mia and joked, "I've had worse!"
After laughing, Rachel continued, "And this is something I never really knew I needed... I'm a very emotional person. I am like a true Cancer if y'all are into astrology. I am very emotional and very sensitive. Tristan is very logical, very logical, which is great."
Rachel admitted their differences "could be a disaster in some ways," but they "balance each other really well."
"I come from a very emotional side of things -- not just in conflict, in anything, and he comes from a very logical perspective, like, real-level," Rachel told Iris.
"We really find balance in a lot of decisions that we make, so I find that those things are very important, besides the obvious, like, don't beat women and, you know, be aggressive and a good, loyal man... But [for the non-obvious traits], those are the things I need."
Mia ultimately filed for divorce from Tristan in September 2018 in Dallas, citing insupportability as the grounds for the divorce.
In October of that year, Mia appeared to accuse Tristan of demoralizing her during the course of their relationship on social media. Although she did not name Tristan directly, she led her followers to believe Tristan mentally abused her and is a "narcissist."
Tristan and Mia's divorce was finalized in November 2018, but according to the divorce decree, the pair separated on May 5, 2018.
Given the couple's Married at First Sight wedding only occurred on March 25, 2018, the May 5 date would mean Mia and Tristan separated nearly two weeks before the show's eight-week experiment ended.
Mia and Tristan, however, presented themselves as wanting to stay together and make their marriage work on Season 7's "Decision Day," which took place at the conclusion of the eight-week period.
On the season's subsequent reunion show in which they had announced they were divorcing, Mia and Tristan insisted that while they had engaged in several fights during the filming period, they only split for good after "Decision Day" occurred.
An arrest warrant had been issued back in February 2018 by Mia's alleged ex-boyfriend, Jared Evans, who claimed she had stalked him on multiple occasions in the 13 months that followed their December 2016 breakup.
In addition, Jared alleged Mia had also managed to make an unauthorized purchase of an Apple iPhone on his credit card a year after their split.
Mia initially told Tristan the situation was a matter of identity theft and she had no relationship with her accuser, but she slowly came clean to her concerned husband off-camera, resulting in a lack of trust in their marriage.
In a pair of Instagram postings Mia made in October 2018, she claimed she was innocent and Evans' police report was false.
According to Mia's postings, she was the victim of a false police report in regards to her ex-boyfriend's stalking accusations, and he actually called and texted her thousands of times following their alleged break-up.
Tristan was previously bashed for seemingly kicking Mia out of his apartment during an altercation and handling the situation poorly.
In addition, Tristan was pushing Mia throughout the season to move from Dallas to Houston for his business, which became a point of contention between the two.
It's therefore a bit ironic Tristan ended up back in Dallas with Rachel.