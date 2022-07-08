'Married at First Sight' star Stacia: I'll say 'No' on Decision Day if Nate won't sign a postnup
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/08/2022
Married at First Sight star Stacia has revealed she'll say "no" on Decision Day if Nate won't sign a postnuptial agreement.
Married at First Sight experts Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Pepper Schwartz matched Stacia, a 37-year-old accountant, with Nate, a 34-year-old day trader, for matrimony on the show's currently-airing fifteenth season.
The show, however, has yet to feature Stacia and Nate's wedding.
During Wednesday night's episode of Married at First Sight: Afterparty, Stacia watched back a Season 15 clip of her mother asking about the "possibility of a postnup" once she learned her daughter would be marrying a stranger whom she knew nothing about.
"Well, yeah, I absolutely -- I mean, I'm 100 percent for that," Stacia tells her mom in the clip.
Afterparty host Keshia Knight Pulliam asked Stacia how she planned that conversation with Nate going once they exchanged vows.
"Are you going to come out of the gate, like, 'Hi, nice to meet you. I'm Stacia and I need a postnup?'" Keshia jokingly asked.
"Absolutely," Stacia firmly replied.
When a surprised Keshia responded, "I'm not mad at you," Stacia repeated, "Yeah, absolutely."
"You know, talking to Pastor Cal, he was like, 'How is your dating life?' And I was like, 'I'm the type of person who on the first date, I'm asking you your credit score,'" Stacia revealed.
Stacia therefore said a postnup is "not something I'm going to shy away from."
"It's something that I want to get out of the way, because I feel like I want to know what those dealbreakers are for him and for myself -- and to know, 'Are you okay with it?'" Stacia explained.
"So I want to knock that out right away," she added.
If Nate isn't open to signing some type of financial agreement after their wedding, Stacia admitted, "Then I'll say 'no' on Decision Day."
Knowing Nate's personality, Justin -- who also appeared on the Afterparty special -- advised Stacia to "be open."
"Be cool... Because at the end of the day, he chooses you but he has an open personality. You really won't have an issue because you want your man to have that type of confidence," Justin explained.
Stacia noted, "Yeah, he needs it."
Justin told Stacia to just have fun, and she concluded, "Well, I'm a piece of work, so he better buckle up."
Stacia, dubbed the "Boss Lady" by the show's experts, said she wants a man but doesn't need a man and so she can't be persuaded or manipulated.
Stacia, a former volleyball player, claimed on Married at First Sight's premiere that she holds people accountable and speaks her mind, and she's been grinding in the finance world with a goal to create general wealth for years now.
At age 37, Stacia determined she finally wants to be married and welcome kids soon, hopefully two of them.
As for Nate, a "Hustler with a Heart," he's always had an entrepreneurial spirit and strong drive to be successful.
Nate once hit rock bottom but became a savvy salesman and day trader, and he said he's ready to take care of a woman. Nate believes he's a good guy and his past should be left in the past, and he hopes to be in a power couple with a woman who's not the jealous type.
Fellow Married at First Sight bride Krysten worried Stacia, who is so well put together and articulate, would intimate her groom, but the other grooms worried Nate would be a little too frisky and flirtatious for his wife following the men's wild bachelor party.
Nate, for instance, told an exotic dancer to get down on her knees before he sprayed whipped cream in her mouth.
While Nate was partying hard, Stacia was shown telling her friends how she'd like a man with edge who receives attention from women but he must respect her boundaries and not invite the ladies to come to him.
Married at First Sight's fifteenth season currently airs on Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime. The only couple to tie the knot so far on the show is Justin and Alexis.