"It's not crazy and it's not something that I do religiously. It's maybe, like, once-a-year type stuff," Ryan said. "But yeah, it definitely happens."
Jamie noted how Ryan's groomsmen had seemed to exaggerate his love for everything country when talking to Brett, but Ryan clarified, "I mean, it's my roots and it's still in me, but it's not a huge part of my life, honestly."
"I will not make her [shovel horse manure] or kill anything," Ryan said. "We're good!"
After Brett and Ryan got married as strangers, Ryan gushed to the cameras about how his wife is "beautiful" and she has "amazing eyes."
"The first impression could not be better!" Ryan said. "She's so positive and she's incredibly attractive too!"
Ryan admitted Brett wasn't exactly what he had described as his physical type to Married at First Sight's experts but her appearance "totally works" for him.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ryan revealed to Brett's bridesmaids he had never dated a redhead before but Brett definitely owned it and rocked it. He also discovered Brett is hilarious and sassy, which are qualities he likes in a partner.
Meanwhile, Ryan's groomsmen admitted to Brett that she's not Ryan's typical type physically -- "not even remotely."
Brett in turn confessed to Ryan's groomsmen that Ryan isn't necessarily her type either, initially, on a surface-level, but she said his character traits were "on point" and she thought he's cute and liked his beard.
Brett determined that Ryan may be a good balance for her because she's a realist and he's very positive and cheery.
Brett hoped Ryan would be able to bring out the best in her, but she questioned whether she would fit into the life Ryan was used to.
Before going to bed on his wedding night, Ryan said he felt extremely happy and actually preferred Brett in sweatpants with no makeup on.
Ryan apparently found Brett incredibly attractive without makeup and said the experts had done "a great job" matching them.
Married at First Sight's thirteenth season, which currently airs on Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime, also stars Johnny and Bao, Rachel and Jose, Gil and Myrla, and Michaela and Zack.