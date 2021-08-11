Married at First Sight star Ryan has revealed what type of women he typically dated before ending his serial-dater lifestyle and participating in Season 13 of the extreme marriage experiment.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ryan dished about his new marriage to Brett and dating history during the August 4 broadcast of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, which is hosted by Season 1 Married at First Sight participant Jamie Otis.

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' COUPLES NOW: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS RE-MARRIED? (PHOTOS)

"Ryan, what was your first thought when you saw Brett walking down the aisle?" Jamie asked.

"The first thing I saw obviously was her hair -- and her [big breasts] were out," Ryan admitted.

"But yeah, I mean, I definitely have a physical type and she was definitely a little outside the box from what I usually date]."

Jamie therefore asked Ryan -- a "reformed serial dater," according to Married at First Sight's experts, who had dated over 50 women prior to the show -- to reveal his physical type.

Jamie joked that Ryan seems to like a woman who covers up her assets a little bit more, but Ryan joked in reply, "No, no, no. Those can be out as much as they want!"

"But no, I'm just more conservative-moderate -- normal hair, no tattoos, girl-next-door type," Ryan shared. "And maybe she is that and I don't know that yet."

Brett, however, had her own questions and red flags about Ryan on their wedding day.

Brett, for example, seemed a little turned off by Ryan's country roots. Brett said she doesn't listen to country music, nor does she like to hunt, two-step or spend time on a ranch.

When asked whether he was concerned he may not be Brett's type, Ryan explained, "Yeah!"

"The country side is definitely boring for her, as I mean, rightfully [so]. It's very different, I think, from what she's used to," Ryan explained.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Ryan said he goes deer and duck hunting -- but only once in a great while.

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' SEASON 13 COUPLES: MEET THE NEW COUPLES AND LEARN ABOUT THE CAST (PHOTOS)

"It's not crazy and it's not something that I do religiously. It's maybe, like, once-a-year type stuff," Ryan said. "But yeah, it definitely happens."

Jamie noted how Ryan's groomsmen had seemed to exaggerate his love for everything country when talking to Brett, but Ryan clarified, "I mean, it's my roots and it's still in me, but it's not a huge part of my life, honestly."

"I will not make her [shovel horse manure] or kill anything," Ryan said. "We're good!"

After Brett and Ryan got married as strangers, Ryan gushed to the cameras about how his wife is "beautiful" and she has "amazing eyes."

"The first impression could not be better!" Ryan said. "She's so positive and she's incredibly attractive too!"

Ryan admitted Brett wasn't exactly what he had described as his physical type to Married at First Sight's experts but her appearance "totally works" for him.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ryan revealed to Brett's bridesmaids he had never dated a redhead before but Brett definitely owned it and rocked it. He also discovered Brett is hilarious and sassy, which are qualities he likes in a partner.

Meanwhile, Ryan's groomsmen admitted to Brett that she's not Ryan's typical type physically -- "not even remotely."

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

Brett in turn confessed to Ryan's groomsmen that Ryan isn't necessarily her type either, initially, on a surface-level, but she said his character traits were "on point" and she thought he's cute and liked his beard.

Brett determined that Ryan may be a good balance for her because she's a realist and he's very positive and cheery.

Brett hoped Ryan would be able to bring out the best in her, but she questioned whether she would fit into the life Ryan was used to.

Before going to bed on his wedding night, Ryan said he felt extremely happy and actually preferred Brett in sweatpants with no makeup on.

Ryan apparently found Brett incredibly attractive without makeup and said the experts had done "a great job" matching them.

Married at First Sight's thirteenth season, which currently airs on Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime, also stars Johnny and Bao, Rachel and Jose, Gil and Myrla, and Michaela and Zack.

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' COUPLES NOW: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS RE-MARRIED? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more Married at First Sight news? Join our Married at First Sight Facebook Group or click here to view our Married at First Sight newspage!

And click here for more updates on former Married at First Sight cast members and info on where they are now!
About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
MORE MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT NEWS