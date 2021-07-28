'Married at First Sight' star Ryan defends his serial-dater history
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/28/2021
Married at First Sight star Ryan has defended his extensive dating history that's caused the show's experts to dub him a "reformed serial dater."
During the July 21 episode ofMarried at First Sight: Unfiltered, which followed the premiere of Married at First Sight's thirteenth season, Ryan watched back a clip of himself explaining to the cameras, "I've spent a lot, a lot of time and resources and effort into dating."
Ryan admits in the clip from the premiere, "I'd say I've dated 50-plus [women] in the last three or four years, and not just in Houston. I've joked that there are some small towns I'm not allowed to go back to because of people that I've dated."
Unfiltered host Jamie Otis -- who starred on Season 1 of Married at First Sight and is still married to her match, Doug Hehner -- laughed about how Ryan had just "put it all out there" for the world.
"With that being said, you did say you've dated pretty much all of Houston. Do you feel like there's something about yourself maybe that caused this serial dating?" Jamie asked the Married at First Sight participant.
"Yeah, I've gotten blamed for commitment issues a lot -- and by a lot of people," Ryan confessed.
"And the term 'looking for the next best thing' comes out. I don't know, I guess I can see that from the outside looking in, but I mean, me myself, I know that's not the case."
Ryan clarified, "I know what I want, and that's kind of, I stick to it."
Jamie joked that Ryan just can't catch all of the women in his small town, adding, "There aren't enough fish in the sea!"
Given Ryan had dated so many women in or around Houston, TX, prior to getting engaged, it wouldn't have been a surprise if Ryan recognized or even met his bride, Brett, before their wedding day, which has yet to air on the Lifetime series.
"I would have been okay with it [if we knew each other]," Ryan shared.
"I've had some great relationships with some great people with incredible qualities where just the timing, for whatever reason, wasn't right. So, I would have been good with it!"
Ryan admitted he's dated "an obscene" amount, and his sister Alexa called the romances in Ryan's life his "Flavors of the Week" or "Flavors of the Month" once he got a little older.
Alexa teased Ryan during the premiere that he falls in love easily, but Brett shared with the cameras how she actually takes her time in getting to know a man on a deep level and prefers "quality over quantity."
Brett and Ryan will therefore be shown tying the knot coming from very different dating histories, but Ryan insisted on Unfiltered he was definitely committed to the process and even open to the idea of a "honeymoon baby."
The possibility of Brett and Ryan consummating their marriage right away, however, seems slim considering Brett hadn't been intimate with a man in two years and waits until the relationship is serious to have sex.
Married at First Sight's thirteenth season, which currently airs on Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime, also stars Johnny and Bao, Myrla and Gil, Rachel and Jose, and Zack and Michaela.