'Married at First Sight' star Olivia: I think Brett was scared and terrified I was gonna give him coronavirus
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/28/2020
Married at First Sight star Olivia claims Brett Lindsey was "terrified" she was going to give him coronavirus since she was working as a nurse practitioner when Louisiana was under a stay-at-home order.
ADVERTISEMENT
Olivia, a 30-year-old nurse from Bossier City, LA, and Brett, a 35-year-old with a career in information technology from Gretna, LA, were matched by Married at First Sight experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Dr. Viviana Coles and Pastor Calvin Roberson to wed on Season 11 of the Lifetime reality series.
But on a recent episode of the show's eleventh season, Olivia and Brett decided to end their marriage before "Decision Day" -- which was postponed for weeks due to New Orleans being locked down amid COVID-19 -- mainly because Brett decided that making the relationship work wasn't worth his time and energy.
"Olivia, it seemed like quarantine affected every marriage in some way. How did the pandemic put a strain on your marriage?" Married at First Sight: Unfiltered host Jamie Otis asked Olivia during the October 14 episode.
"Being quarantined with Brett, there were moments where it was fun, but then I feel like we just spent a lot of time together that was not necessarily good quality time," Olivia revealed.
"And also, going into a hospital every day with COVID patients I think scared him a lot. I feel like [Brett] was terrified of me giving him COVID. It was not fun."
On Day 73 of marriage, which was Brett and Olivia's 40th day in lockdown, Brett essentially gave up on his relationship because he and his wife had "fundamental problems" and simply wanted "different things out of life."
Brett said he didn't want to put his life on hold anymore, and so he moved back to his house -- a move which apparently blindsided Olivia.
"I don't want to wait five or six years to have kids. I want to have kids in the next year or two," Brett said in the footage once he and Olivia reunited for a final conversation. "I know that's not a priority for you right now, which is completely fine."
Olivia replied, "I never said I never wanted to have kids. Do you think that between now and 'Decision Day' anything could be done to go in the other direction?" Olivia said.
"No," Brett replied. "No thanks."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
On Unfiltered, Jamie asked Olivia, "If Brett was willing to compromise, do you think your marriage could have worked out?"
"It's hard to say one way or the other. I feel like our relationship was never serious," Olivia explained.
"I felt like we had had one conversation that was kind of, like, in-depth about his childhood with one of his parents. And I think a lot of who Brett is today stems from that. I think he needed to do a lot of figuring out before marrying a stranger."
Brett moved out of his apartment with Olivia while Olivia was visiting with her parents amid the coronavirus pandemic. When Olivia returned home, Brett had left with all of his belongings and even the food in their pantry.
"I was very caught off-guard when I saw everything was gone, and so it was just kind of a slap in the face," Olivia said on Unfiltered.
She added, "There was no clarity and he just says it was miscommunication, but I felt like it was a little intentional."
Brett claimed he had to move out of the apartment after about six weeks of quarantining with Olivia because his cat was not getting along with one of Olivia's cats.
ADVERTISEMENT
"You know, I feel like this is just a prime example of how Brett never took responsibility for his actions and that it was always something else and never a reflection on his behavior or his attitude in the whole situation," Olivia explained.
"The whole cat thing -- it's just a cop-out. Come on, let's be real."
"I went into this as someone who really thought I was taking a huge risk and a chance on love, and I think the person at the end of the aisle didn't have those same expectations," Olivia vented to the cameras in a recent episode.
Brett apparently checked in with Olivia from time to time and gave his blessing that she could begin dating again.
Brett later met up with his friend Anthony and explained that being married to Olivia taught him about reality TV, pandemics and his non-negotiables in relationships -- but he said he learned nothing about himself as an individual.
"Sometimes it's not always about doing things that benefit yourself. Sometimes you have to put yourself out of your comfort zone to make other people feel good or be happy," Anthony told the cameras.
"I've had my difficulties in the past with Brett maybe not considering how I felt about something or not considering how his actions or his thoughts might make his group of friends feel. I'd like to see him walk away with a higher level of empathy."
Brett said he was ready to date again and get back on the apps for "efficiency" and an ego boost, and Olivia noted on Unfiltered she's optimistic the right guy is out there waiting for her.