'Married at First Sight' star Olivia: I probably wouldn't have walked down the aisle if I'd known I was marrying Brett
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/30/2020
Married at First Sight star Olivia says she probably wouldn't have walked down the aisle at her wedding had she discovered Brett's identity beforehand.
During Wednesday night's episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered hosted by Season 1 MAFS star Jamie Otis, Olivia and Amani watched back a Season 11 clip in which Karen Landry told a producer that she "got this text" she "wasn't supposed to get" revealing her groom's identity the night before her wedding.
"I know who he is. I know what he does, and he's not really my type," Karen, a 30-year-old consultant from New Orleans, LA, noted. "He seems very emotional. Am I making the biggest mistake of my life here?"
Karen added in the clip that she felt like she was just "playing dress-up" and had a lot of uncertainty in regards to, "What am I doing, and why am I doing this?"
Olivia said she sympathized with her fellow Season 11 bride and couldn't imagine what Karen was going through in the hours leading up to marrying Miles Williams, who also made an appearance on the Unfiltered broadcast.
"If I knew who my husband was or had an idea of who he was -- what his name was, what he did, what he looked liked -- I probably wouldn't," confessed Olivia, a 30-year-old nurse from Bossier City, LA.
Married at First Sight experts Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Dr. Viviana Coles matched Olivia to marry Brett, a 35-year-old with a career in information technology from Gretna, LA, on Season 11 of the series.
"So, I mean, I don't blame her for having second thoughts and feeling the way that she did," Olivia added.
"That was a very special time, and the excitement of the whole thing was just taken away."
Jamie then asked Amani if she had any concerns going into the Married at First Sight process, prior to exchanging vows with Woody, a 30-year-old teacher and coach from New Orleans, LA.
"I'm just worried that at the end of the day, even me not picking my spouse, I still can't, you know, find someone that is compatible with me," explained Amani, a 29-year-old non-profit worker who was raised in Chicago, IL.
"That's such a real, raw concern," Jamie noted. "I feel you, girl, that's rough."
Amani and Olivia, however, both went through with their weddings to Woody and Brett, respectively.
When asked to share her first impression of Brett, Olivia responded, "My first reaction was, 'Oh, he's tall!'"
Olivia laughed and then said, "And he was cute, you know, I wasn't disappointed when I got down to the end of that aisle. I was like, 'Phew, it could've been a lot worse!' But it was a fun time and I thought he was a nice, attractive man."
Olivia was so hopeful she had been matched with a nice guy who would be her long-term partner, and she got very emotional when reciting her vows to Brett, who had a handkerchief ready for her to wipe her tears.
"I wasn't really nervous the whole day at all, I feel like, and once I got down there, I just felt like a rush of emotions came over me," Olivia shared.
"But it was sweet he had the handkerchief. I thought it was cute that he had said his cat tore it up."
When Olivia found out Brett also had a cat, her face lit up as if there were fireworks in the sky and she gushed about having a love for cats in common.
"'You have a cat?!' That was the cutest," Amani said. "It was like, 'Oh my God, we connect!'"
"I think in that moment it just relaxes you," Amani shared, "because it's like, 'Oh my God, this is the person -- they put us together for a reason.'"
Miles added that he hopes Olivia's reaction to Brett having a cat will become a GIF or a meme because he'd probably use it all the time.
While Olivia came across sweet and genuine in Married at First Sight's Season 11 premiere, Brett came off as a bit of a player or flirt.
Not only did Brett admit he had dated about 45 women in the few years since his engagement had ended, but he also gestured for a waitress at his bachelor party to call him later.
In addition, Brett flirted with fellow Season 11 groom Henry's attractive best female friend, Kristin.
Brett squeezed himself onto a small bench next to Kristin and asked why she and Henry claimed to be just friends and weren't dating since he believed Henry has "great taste."
Kristin pointed out, "You don't know me," while slowly moving away from Brett, who then countered with, "Well tell me more."
Kristin appeared turned off and annoyed by Brett's apparent attempt to flirt since he was engaged to be married. Her body language said it all -- that she was not interested and Brett was crossing a line.
The other MAFS grooms who had signed up for the experiment commented on Brett's confidence and seemed to agree Brett enjoyed the party "a little too much" and needed a woman who "can put up with a lot."
And Brett seemed very happy to become Olivia's husband when the couple exchanged vows.
"I find Olivia very attractive. She's got an incredible smile, beautiful eyes," Brett gushed in a confessional.
"Olivia is the kind of girl I would have gone up to and talked to in a bar. Everything about her reminds me of the women I'm normally attracted to, so I think the experts did a great job."
Olivia was also pleased about her match and the pair learned they were pretty compatible during their first conversation after saying, "I do."
"[Brett] is tall, he's lovely, he's got beautiful blue eyes, and he's checking a lot of boxes," Olivia explained in Wednesday night's episode. "He loves cats and just seems like a genuinely nice guy, and right now, I couldn't ask for more."
Olivia and Brett also shared some little kisses before they went to bed together on their wedding night.