'Married at First Sight' star Olivia: Brett's behavior was a lot worse than I'd imagined, I'm definitely questioning his intentions
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/02/2020
Married at First Sight star Olivia admits Brett's behavior at his bachelor party was a lot worse than what she had been envisioning and it left her questioning Brett's motive for getting married and the future of their relationship.
Brett, a 35-year-old with a career in information technology from Gretna, LA, got a little tipsy at his bachelor party and pushed MAFS groom Henry's beautiful best friend Kristin down on a small bench so he could squeeze himself in and sit next to her.
During Wednesday night's episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, Olivia watched the footage back in which Brett kept asking Kristin why she claimed to be "just friends" with Henry when Henry "has great taste" in women.
Olivia could be heard saying, "He was wasted," as the clip aired.
Brett continued to express skepticism over Kristin and Henry's friendship, but Kristin pointed out, "You don't know me," which prompted Brett to say, "Well tell me more."
Kristin appeared turned off and annoyed by Brett's apparent attempt to flirt since he was engaged to be married. Her body language said it all -- that she was not interested and Brett was crossing a line.
After laughing with her Married at First Sight co-stars Amani and Miles Williams, Olivia joked, "It was a good night!"
Unfiltered host Jamie Otis, who starred on Season 1 of MAFS, asked Olivia, "Has [Brett] or anyone else mentioned this to you?"
And the 30-year-old nurse from Bossier City, LA, replied, "I heard about it at a later date."
When asked how she planned to deal with this incident moving forward in her marriage to Brett, Olivia shared, "It looks a lot worse than what I was imagining."
"And I'm definitely questioning his intentions at this point," she added.
Miles apparently felt a responsibility to share Brett's behavior with his wife, Karen Landry, so Karen could maybe give Olivia a heads-up.
"Yeah, I did share it with Karen. I felt like it was something she should know at least and then she could do what she wanted to with the information," Miles explained.
"I wanted Brett to be able to have, like, a fair shot -- obviously we were drinking and having a good time and so that might not have been his true character. And so I wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt."
"But I made sure to let Karen know," Miles added, "because I know that she knows more about Olivia than I do."
But Brett insisted on Unfiltered last week his flirtatious actions at his bachelor party were insignificant.
"You know, the fact that I drank a bit and flirted at my bachelor party -- if that's the worst thing I've done, I'm a pretty good person," Brett told Jamie.
"That's not even me flirting," he continued on Unfiltered's July 22 episode. "That's like pantomiming flirting almost. That was an obvious 'me just messing around' kind of playing, that was not me flirting."
While Brett said he's "not proud" of how he flirts sometimes when he drinks, he insisted, "But I didn't do anything wrong... If you can't have fun at your bachelor party, there's something wrong with you, not me."
Brett argued it's "unfair" to assign a "normative standard to a very non-standard relationship."
"At our bachelor party, we didn't know our wives, this was just some idea of a person," Brett noted.
"There's not this relationship foundation that I'm somehow betraying because I'm doing these things. We've never met!"
Brett also said it's not fair to "make blanket statements about people's character based off of a few clips of one incident."
"In reality I've never in my entire life -- I've never cheated on anyone," Brett claimed. "I've never had a relationship end on any terms, anything like that before."
Married at First Sight expert Pastor Calvin Roberson actually took Brett's side on this one when the guys appeared on Unfiltered together, revealing that the didn't question Brett's character at all.
"I still think Brett's a good guy and he had good intentions, and he's in this for the right reasons," Pastor Cal said. "I believe all you can do is just move forward, you know, and be better."
"It sounds like looks are everything to Brett, and the flirting ... eek! Some of the things Brett says are so shocking to me. He sounds like a playboy," Olivia wrote in her Us Weekly blog after the episode aired.
Olivia added it didn't look like Brett was ready to settle down or commit to the experiment.
Brett's fellow MAFS grooms also came to the conclusion Brett would need to be matched with a woman who "can put up with a lot."
But Olivia and Brett's wedding was a success and the couple got off to a great start in the process. Not only were they attracted to each other, but they engaged in good conversation and kissed a few times before going to bed that night.
"I find Olivia very attractive. She's got an incredible smile, beautiful eyes," Brett gushed in a confessional.
"Olivia is the kind of girl I would have gone up to and talked to in a bar. Everything about her reminds me of the women I'm normally attracted to, so I think the experts did a great job."
Olivia was also pleased about her match and how they seemed compatible at first glance.
"[Brett] is tall, he's lovely, he's got beautiful blue eyes, and he's checking a lot of boxes," Olivia explained in Wednesday night's episode.
"He loves cats and just seems like a genuinely nice guy, and right now, I couldn't ask for more."