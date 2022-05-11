'Married at First Sight' star Olajuwon Dickerson explains why he thinks Katina Goode should say "no" on Decision Day
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/11/2022
Married at First Sight star Olajuwon Dickerson has explained why he thinks Katina Goode should say "no" to staying married on Decision Day.
Olajuwon and his wife Katina, both 29, were matched by Married at First Sight experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Dr. Viviana Coles and Pastor Calvin Roberson to wed on Season 14 of the Lifetime reality series, and the two Boston natives both said "I do" as total strangers.
Olajuwon and Katina's relationship has been strong from the start. They had an immediate attraction and learned each other's wants and needs, but Katina had to step it up in the cooking and cleaning department in order to reach her husband's high expectations of his ideal wife.
Despite a couple of bumps in the road, including a big fight over Katina having an old dating app on her phone, Olajuwon and Katina appeared to be falling in love and in a great place heading into Decision Day.
However, Olajuwon admitted during a recent Married at First Sight episode that it may be in Katina's best interest to end their marriage on Decision Day.
During the April 20 episode of Married at First Sight: Afterparty, Olajuwon said that if he and Katina got a divorce, it would be out of "care for Katina's own personal goals in life."
On the Afterparty episode, Olajuwon and his MAFS co-stars Lindsey Georgoulis and Michael Morency watched back a Season 14 clip of Olajuwon crying towards the end of the eight-week experiment.
"The conflict we have is can Katina finish her Bachelor's [degree] and finish her nursing [school] while being married and having a kid?" Olajuwon questions during a counseling session with Dr. Pepper.
Olajuwon adds in the footage, "That is a lot [to juggle]. I'm just being truthful. I haven't said this to her, but if I was her, I would lock in. I would lock in and I would dedicate my life to myself."
Olajuwon proceeds to admit that maybe Katina should say "no" to him on Decision Day in order to better herself.
"If you care about somebody, you will always look out for what's best for them," Olajuwon concludes.
Olajuwon shared with Keshia on Afterparty how he and Katina talked about their dreams and goals every night before going to bed.
"Get her Bachelor's, buy a home, and I did those things right when I got out of college. But I put so much effort into myself. My mom is my biggest hero, and she always told me, 'If it's true love, it will come back,'" Olajuwon explained.
Olajuwon was worried Katina wouldn't be able to travel and have kids since she's still in school and planned to become a nurse in another three to five years. He thought that maybe Katina should focus on herself for a while and then they could find their way back to each other.
Keshia, however, reminded Olajuwon how his mother had worked as a single mother and taken care of a household with far less.
"Why do you feel that you can't do it [and make it work]?" Keshia asked Olajuwon.
"You know what it is? When you care for somebody so much, you just don't want to see them fail," Olajuwon noted.
Keshia countered, "How often has your Plan B been God's Plan A?"
"My whole life," Olajuwon answered.
Michael pointed out how Olajuwon clearly cared for Katina -- and must have been in love with her -- if he was willing to be selfless and put her own needs first.
"Both of y'all are in love!" Keshia playfully shouted.
"Yeah!" Michael replied while looking at Olajuwon. "That's powerful."
And Lindsey said Olajuwon was "just getting in his head" a little bit before Decision Day.
Lindsey recalled Olajuwon telling her in a one-on-one chat that he wanted to travel and have fun before welcoming a child whereas Katina wanted to juggle her career, children and traveling all at the same time.
"I was like, 'She can do both. You don't know that she can't!'" Lindsey said.
Although Olajuwon was struggling with his Decision-Day choice due to the demands of Katina's immediate future, he revealed that he was thinking of saying "yes" to staying married because of how his wife made him feel.
Olajuwon appeared to care deeply for Katina, but he wondered on the latest episode if what Katina was bringing to the marriage would be enough for him in the long run, explaining, "I'm not here to be a teacher. It's up to me to say, 'Am I willing to do this?'"
Olajuwon and Katina also had a different timeline in terms of when they'd like to start a family, with Katina wanted to have kids sooner rather than later.
Meanwhile, Katina cried over the idea of potentially getting a divorce from Olajuwon and having to start over as a single woman again. She said she appreciated his "tough love" and ability to bring her out of her shell and try new things.
Married at First Sight's fourteenth season, which currently airs on Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime, also stars Lindsey's husband Mark Maher, Michael's wife Jasmina Outar, and Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy.
The season's fifth couple, Alyssa Ellman and Chris Collette, decided to get a divorce only one week into the marriage experiment.