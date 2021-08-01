Married at First Sight star Myrla says she didn't have fun at her bachelorette party and would have preferred a classier place to celebrate rather than a "barn" type of atmosphere.

ADVERTISEMENT
On Married at First Sight's thirteenth season, the brides -- Myrla, Michaela, Bao, Brett and Rachel -- were shown partying at a country western-style bar, and a couple of the brides even took advantage of dancing with male strippers wearing cowboy attire.

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' COUPLES NOW: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS RE-MARRIED? (PHOTOS)

Myrla, however, appeared to sit at a table with her close friends and stay out of the action. Not only did she look unamused, but she also looked a little angry.

During a Wednesday appearance on Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, host Jamie Otis told Myrla, Michaela and Bao, "I saw your bachelorette party, and it seemed like all of you had a lot of fun."

"Umm, I don't know about that," Myrla quickly responded.

When asked to explain where she was coming from with that comment, Myrla flat out admitted, "I didn't have fun."

"You didn't have fun at your bachelorette party?" Jamie asked in surprise.

"No," Myrla confirmed. "I wanted something nice and simple, you know, classy -- not in some barn-looking place."

Bao laughed off Myrla's complaint, which prompted Michaela to say on the contrary, "Oh, I enjoyed the bachelorette party!"

"We know you did," Jamie joked, clearly referencing how Michaela wasn't shy with the exotic dancers and seemed to go all out at the bachelorette party, laughing and having a blast.

"Maybe a little too much!" Bao added with a laugh.

"You enjoyed it enough for everybody combined," Jamie said.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"I had a great time!" Michaela reiterated, before Jamie pointed out how there's no shame in letting loose at one's bachelor or bachelorette party.

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' SEASON 13 COUPLES: MEET THE NEW COUPLES AND LEARN ABOUT THE CAST (PHOTOS)

As for Bao, she seemed fine with the party as well. Bao apparently attempted to embrace all aspects of the Married at First Sight experiment given the entire thing was out of her comfort zone.

"Coming into this process, I tried to have a different mindset shift and just say, 'I'm just going to enjoy every opportunity," explained Bao, who typically likes to be in control and be very prepared and organized in life.

"You know, I intend to just marry once in my life, so why not?"

Bao's wedding to Johnny aired on Married at First Sight's Season 13 premiere, and the pair seemed to hit it off right away.

Myrla and Michaela's weddings to Gil and Zack, respectively, just aired on the latest episode.

While Michaela and Zack appeared smitten with one another right off the bat, Myrla and Gil stumbled across some red flags during and after their wedding ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT
Myrla, for instance, wasn't attracted to Gil's bald head, although she found him handsome otherwise, and Gil and his wedding party picked up on the fact Myrla has expensive taste and prefers the finer things in life.

Myrla's family and friends told Gil how Myrla loves to shop and wears designer clothes, and Myrla mentioned how she'd always stand by her husband in "red bottoms," referring to Christian Louboutin heels. 

A preview for the next episode also shows one of Gil's groomsmen accusing Myrla of being "high maintenance."

Myrla additionally winced at the idea of Gil having a pitbull-mix dog and admitted that she doesn't like picking up after animals.

Married at First Sight's currently-airing season has yet to show the weddings of Rachel and Jose as well as Brett and Ryan.

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' COUPLES NOW: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS RE-MARRIED? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more Married at First Sight news? Join our Married at First Sight Facebook Group or click here to view our Married at First Sight newspage!

And click here for more updates on former Married at First Sight cast members and info on where they are now!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
MORE MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT NEWS