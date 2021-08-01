'Married at First Sight' star Myrla: I didn't have fun at my bachelorette party -- I'd wanted a classy place, not some barn
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/01/2021
Married at First Sight star Myrla says she didn't have fun at her bachelorette party and would have preferred a classier place to celebrate rather than a "barn" type of atmosphere.
On Married at First Sight's thirteenth season, the brides -- Myrla, Michaela, Bao, Brett and Rachel -- were shown partying at a country western-style bar, and a couple of the brides even took advantage of dancing with male strippers wearing cowboy attire.
As for Bao, she seemed fine with the party as well. Bao apparently attempted to embrace all aspects of the Married at First Sight experiment given the entire thing was out of her comfort zone.
"Coming into this process, I tried to have a different mindset shift and just say, 'I'm just going to enjoy every opportunity," explained Bao, who typically likes to be in control and be very prepared and organized in life.
"You know, I intend to just marry once in my life, so why not?"
Bao's wedding to Johnny aired on Married at First Sight's Season 13 premiere, and the pair seemed to hit it off right away.
Myrla and Michaela's weddings to Gil and Zack, respectively, just aired on the latest episode.
While Michaela and Zack appeared smitten with one another right off the bat, Myrla and Gil stumbled across some red flags during and after their wedding ceremony.
Myrla, for instance, wasn't attracted to Gil's bald head, although she found him handsome otherwise, and Gil and his wedding party picked up on the fact Myrla has expensive taste and prefers the finer things in life.
Myrla's family and friends told Gil how Myrla loves to shop and wears designer clothes, and Myrla mentioned how she'd always stand by her husband in "red bottoms," referring to Christian Louboutin heels.
A preview for the next episode also shows one of Gil's groomsmen accusing Myrla of being "high maintenance."
Myrla additionally winced at the idea of Gil having a pitbull-mix dog and admitted that she doesn't like picking up after animals.
Married at First Sight's currently-airing season has yet to show the weddings of Rachel and Jose as well as Brett and Ryan.