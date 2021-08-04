While some Married at First Sight fans believe Myrla selling her wedding dress is a sign her marriage to Gil may have not worked out and already ended, others argue that women sell their wedding dresses all the time since they only wear them once and bridal gowns can be very expensive.
The Instagram account @MAFSfan even posted the following poll after posting several photos of Myrla posing in her dress for Still White: "Some people think her selling her dress means the relationship is done, others say it means nothing. What do you think?"
The gown's retail price, according to the website, is $9,100, and Myrla is trying to sell it for $6,440, plus a $50 shipping fee for a grand total of $6,490.
Buying a once-worn dress could therefore save a future bride $2,660 and 29 percent on the cost of an original Berta Privee gown.
The bridal gown is a Size 4 and would fit a woman who is 5'6" tall with a 35" bust, a 27" waist and 36" hips.
The floor-length dress Myrla wore on her wedding day features a fit and flare style with a high neck, sheer back, long sleeves, and 3D feathers on the top. The dress also has a bustle and was taken in about two inches on the hips.
According to Myrla's listing on Still White, she dry cleaned her dress, which is part of the designer's 2019 line and is exclusively being sold on this one website.
Myrla said onMarried at First Sight she felt "sexy" and "flawless" in her dress, to the point where one of her bridesmaids asked how Myrla would feel if her groom thought she looked too sexy and found the dress was too revealing.
"What if he's like, 'That's not for everybody to see?'" Myrla's friend asked.
"Well then he's probably a little too conservative for me," Myrla replied. "He's going to be very unhappy with the rest of the outfits I have picked out for brunch."
Myrla revealed on the July 28 episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered that she "never wanted a wedding" -- she "just wanted a dress."
"Take me to the bar, take me wherever. I just want to get married with a beautiful dress," Myrla shared with Unfiltered host Jamie Otis, who starred on Season 1 of the Lifetime reality series.
After Jamie pointed out how Myrla looked "stunning" as a bride, Myrla replied, "Yeah, I was in love with my dress."
As a person who knows what she likes and has particular style and expensive taste, Myrla admitted it wasn't easy finding the perfect dress for her wedding day.
"I knew that I was going to find nothing in the dresses they were showing me [at the bridal shop]," Myrla admitted.
"I knew for a fact because I was looking for a specific designer and called all the shops that had it, and there was one and I went and they won't sell you anything that they have on the floor because it's a designer dress."
Myrla said she therefore had an important conversation about what she could do to get that particular Berta Privee gown.
"[I said], 'It's the dress that I want. I don't want any other dress.' And I got it... I pulled some strings and I got it!" Myrla boasted.
Gil told Myrla that her dress was pretty when they first saw each other at the altar, and they appeared to be attracted to each other at first sight. But Myrla and her groom stumbled across some red flags during and after their wedding ceremony.
Myrla, for instance, wasn't attracted to the firefighter's bald head, and Gil and his wedding party picked up on the fact Myrla prefers the finer things in life.
Myrla's family and friends told Gil how Myrla loves to shop and wears designer clothes, and Myrla mentioned how she'd always stand by her husband in "red bottoms," referring to Christian Louboutin heels.
A preview for the next episode also shows one of Gil's groomsmen accusing Myrla of being "high maintenance."
Myrla additionally winced at the idea of Gil having a pitbull-mix dog and confessed that she doesn't like picking up after animals.
Married at First Sight's currently-airing season also stars Bao and Johnny, Michaela and Zack, Rachel and Jose, and Brett and Ryan.