'Married at First Sight' star Myrla Feria: I freaked out over Gil's bald head and dog, I'd been very specific about what I didn't want!
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/07/2021
Married at First Sight star Myrla Feria has admitted she totally freaked out upon seeing Gil's bald head at the altar on their wedding day because she had specifically asked the show's experts for no bald heads and no dogs.
Myrla was shown telling her bridesmaids before walking down the aisle that she's not attracted to men with bald heads and she considers that to be such a turnoff, and it turned out her stranger groom, Gil, was rocking a totally shaved head on their wedding day.
"Myrla, you've mentioned you're not into bald men. What were your first thoughts when you saw Gil at the other end of the aisle?" Married at First Sight: Unfiltered host Jamie Otis asked on the July 28 episode.
"Literally freaking out," Myrla admitted. "I was very specific. I told [Pastor Calvin Roberson], 'If I get a bald man, I will not be attracted to him.'"
In addition to Pastor Cal, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Dr. Viviana Coles also helped to match Myrla with the firefighter for Married at First Sight's thirteenth season.
Although the experts couldn't give Myrla everything she wanted, they managed to find a Houston-based man who fit her desired description of being "tall, dark and handsome."
Myrla recalled on her wedding day, "I was like, 'You know what? No matter what happens, you have to be open and you have to be willing. You came on this for a reason. Just give it everything you've got.'"
"And so I came into this experience knowing no matter what came out at the altar, that I was going to try my absolute 100 percent best," the teacher explained on Unfiltered.
But Myrla had also apparently mentioned to Married at First Sight's experts during the casting and matchmaking process how she's not a dog person either, and Gil brought a beloved pitbull mix into his marriage.
"I mean, I think they're wonderful animals -- just not in my home. They slobber, they shed. I also told that to Pastor Cal!" Myrla revealed. "Where is he?! No, I'm kidding."
Even though Gil wasn't Myrla's physical type, she was still hoping her husband would be driven, career driven and faith-filled. She also wanted a husband who's looking forward to welcoming children.
"To me, those are all far more important than a bald head and a dog. Just saying, I have hope for you!" Jamie noted.
Myrla also held out hope her relationship could work out in the long-term after getting to know Gil's personality after their wedding ceremony.
"I definitely felt comfortable for sure," Myrla confirmed.
"And, you know, I was just being optimistic and positive, like, 'There is a reason for this. There's a reason why they matched us, and so let's figure it out.'"
Jamie commended Myrla on staying open-minded and not shutting down so early in the process.
Although Myrla and Gil seemed to get along in their first few moments of getting to know each other, Gil and his wedding party picked up on the fact Myrla prefers the finer things in life and has expensive taste.
Not only did Myrla appear to spend almost $10,000 on a designer wedding dress -- which she claimed she had to have, with there being no other options, on Unfiltered -- but her family and friends also shared with Gil how his bride loves to shop and wears designer clothes.
Myrla even mentioned in her vows how she'd always stand by her husband in "red bottoms," referring to Christian Louboutin heels.
This week's Married at First Sight episode also indicated that Myrla and Gil may clash over her spending habits as they begin their new marriage.
"I'm not going to be at Prada and Gucci every weekend," Gil told Myrla, before explaining to the cameras, "I am concerned about spending and my wife is the opposite."
Myrla then sat down with one of Gil's groomsmen and admitted, "I enjoy the lifestyle I work hard to enjoy."