Jamie asked Myrla if her spending habits had ever been a problem for her in past relationships.
"Never," Myrla confirmed. "I'm not expecting anyone to provide me with anything. I do [it] for myself and provide for myself."
Although Myrla insisted she's not high maintenance, she has made it known she definitely enjoys the finer things in life.
Myrla said on the July 28 episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered that she "never wanted a wedding" -- she "just wanted a dress."
"Take me to the bar, take me wherever. I just want to get married with a beautiful dress," Myrla shared.
Myrla revealed that she had purchased a designer Berta Privee gown -- which typically sells for around $10,000 -- for her wedding and that she totally had her heart set on the one fit-and-flare dress with long sleeves, feathers and sheer appliques.
Myrla told Jamie that she knew she wasn't going to like one of the dresses in the bridal shop Married at First Sight producers had sent her to.
"I knew for a fact because I was looking for a specific designer and called all the shops that had it, and there was one and I went and they won't sell you anything that they have on the floor because it's a designer dress," Myrla revealed.
"I wanted something nice and simple, you know, classy -- not in some barn-looking place," Myrla told Jamie.
Myrla's family and friends explained to Gil during their wedding ceremony how Myrla loves to shop and wears designer clothes, and Myrla even mentioned in her vows how she'd always stand by her husband in "red bottoms," referring to Christian Louboutin heels.
Willie told the cameras at the wedding reception that Gil is actually "extremely cheap" and so Myrla's perspective on spending would probably be an interesting dynamic in his new relationship.
Willie predicted Myrla might push Gil into doing things he didn't want to do.
Married at First Sight's thirteenth season, which currently airs on Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime, also stars Rachel and Jose, Brett and Ryan, Michaela and Zack, and Johnny and Bao.