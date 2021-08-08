Married at First Sight star Myrla Feria insists she is not high maintenance.

ADVERTISEMENT
During Wednesday night's episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, Myrla watched back a Season 13 clip of her wedding reception following her marriage to new husband Gil Cuero.

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' COUPLES NOW: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS RE-MARRIED? (PHOTOS)

In the clip, Gil's friend Willie tells Myrla that while her energy with Gil looked beautiful, she'd probably have to compromise a little bit in marriage when it comes to her lavish lifestyle.

"Why would my lifestyle have to change?" Myrla asks Willie.

"I enjoy the lifestyle I work hard to enjoy. So I would want my husband to be able to enjoy those things with me too... I like to travel internationally, and I like buying nice purses and shoes."

"So you're high maintenance?" Willie questions in reply.

"I don't think that's high maintenance," Myrla counters.

Unfiltered host Jamie Otis -- who starred on Season 1 of Married at First Sight and is still married to her match, Doug Hehner -- said she wanted to give Myrla a "standing ovation."

"Because that isn't high maintenance!" Jamie said.

"It's not!" Myrla agreed.

"You work real hard," Jamie continued, "like, that's not high maintenance, is it?!"

Myrla clarified, "I'm not asking anybody to buy me anything!"
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"You're working hard for it for yourself," Jamie said.

"I'm not going to bring myself down and just stop doing the things that make me happy," Myrla explained. "Yeah, that's a big flag for me."

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' SEASON 13 COUPLES: MEET THE NEW COUPLES AND LEARN ABOUT THE CAST (PHOTOS)

Jamie asked Myrla if her spending habits had ever been a problem for her in past relationships.

"Never," Myrla confirmed. "I'm not expecting anyone to provide me with anything. I do [it] for myself and provide for myself."

Although Myrla insisted she's not high maintenance, she has made it known she definitely enjoys the finer things in life. 

Myrla said on the July 28 episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered that she "never wanted a wedding" -- she "just wanted a dress."

"Take me to the bar, take me wherever. I just want to get married with a beautiful dress," Myrla shared.

ADVERTISEMENT
Myrla revealed that she had purchased a designer Berta Privee gown -- which typically sells for around $10,000 -- for her wedding and that she totally had her heart set on the one fit-and-flare dress with long sleeves, feathers and sheer appliques.

Myrla told Jamie that she knew she wasn't going to like one of the dresses in the bridal shop Married at First Sight producers had sent her to.

"I knew for a fact because I was looking for a specific designer and called all the shops that had it, and there was one and I went and they won't sell you anything that they have on the floor because it's a designer dress," Myrla revealed.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

Myrla said she therefore had an important conversation about what she needed to do in order to get that particular Berta Privee gown.

"[I said], 'It's the dress that I want. I don't want any other dress.' And I got it... I pulled some strings and I got it!" Myrla boasted.

Myrla also previously confessed on Unfiltered that she "didn't have fun" at her bachelorette party, which took place at a country western-style bar where there were strippers in cowboy attire.

"I wanted something nice and simple, you know, classy -- not in some barn-looking place," Myrla told Jamie.

Myrla's family and friends explained to Gil during their wedding ceremony how Myrla loves to shop and wears designer clothes, and Myrla even mentioned in her vows how she'd always stand by her husband in "red bottoms," referring to Christian Louboutin heels.

Willie told the cameras at the wedding reception that Gil is actually "extremely cheap" and so Myrla's perspective on spending would probably be an interesting dynamic in his new relationship.

Willie predicted Myrla might push Gil into doing things he didn't want to do.

Married at First Sight's thirteenth season, which currently airs on Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime, also stars Rachel and Jose, Brett and Ryan, Michaela and Zack, and Johnny and Bao.

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' COUPLES NOW: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS RE-MARRIED? (PHOTOS)

ADVERTISEMENT
Interested in more Married at First Sight news? Join our Married at First Sight Facebook Group or click here to view our Married at First Sight newspage!

And click here for more updates on former Married at First Sight cast members and info on where they are now!


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
MORE MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT NEWS