"I'm all about passion when it comes to intimacy, but we don't even know each other. We don't know what we like, you know?" Gil says in the clip.
"There might be some sex dominatrix that I don't know about. So I feel like we need to build some type of trust and some type of rapport there, before we get into sexual intimacy."
Myrla called Gil "so sweet," and Unfiltered host Jamie Otis pointed out how Gil had handled that conversation "real well."
"Yes he did," Myrla agreed. "I totally appreciate, like, the patience because that's actually something that I noticed that day, too. He was super patient."
"Because by the end of the night," Myrla continued, "I was done."
When asked what exactly she meant by "done," Myrla elaborated, "I was just done with the wedding. It was too much, too long."
"Did he catch onto that?" Jamie asked Myrla.
"I think at the end of the night, he could totally tell," Myrla said.
"Like, really he could tell. I was like, 'If we don't wrap this up, I'm going to sit on the floor right now and I'm going to be like -- that's it, I'm done.' But he was really patient and understand and trying [to put me at ease] So I really appreciated that."
Myrla acknowledged that's a great quality her husband has.
Myrla even said writing her vows was a breeze and she didn't have to put much thought into her words.
"It was super easy because I didn't have any emotions or feelings [attached to them]. It was just like you want to get married to someone," Myrla said.
"So it probably took three to five minutes to write them."
Myrla added, "How can you put so much thought into vows when you just don't know [the person]?"
As for what was going through her mind on her wedding night in terms of consummating her marriage, Myrla confessed, "Nothing."
"There was no consummating the marriage," Myrla confirmed. "It's not going to happen."
"I was not nervous at all [though]," she added.
Myrla gave Gil's groomsmen the impression she's high maintenance on her wedding day, but Myrla has insisted she doesn't ask anyone to buy her anything and she treats herself with her hard-earned money.
But Myrla's family and friends explained to Gil during the wedding ceremony how Myrla loves to shop and wears designer clothes.
And Myrla -- who previously revealed on Unfiltered she had to pull strings in order to purchase one specific designer wedding gown by Berta Privee, which typically sells for around $10,000 -- mentioned in her vows how she'd always stand by her husband in "red bottoms," referring to Christian Louboutin heels.
Gil's friend Willie, who flat out called Myrla "high maintenance" to her face, told the cameras at the wedding reception that Gil is actually "extremely cheap" and so Myrla's perspective on spending would probably be an interesting dynamic in his new relationship.
Willie predicted Myrla might push Gil into doing things he didn't want to do.
Myrla also confessed on an earlier episode of Unfiltered that she "didn't have fun" at her bachelorette party, which took place at a country western-style bar where there were strippers in cowboy attire.
"I wanted something nice and simple, you know, classy -- not in some barn-looking place," Myrla told Jamie.
Myrla and Gil, however, both seemed happy and content on their wedding night.
While Myra admittedly "freaked out" at first over Gil's bald head and pitbull-mixed dog, the newlyweds were attracted to one another overall and said they were both looking forward to the future and getting to know their spouse on a deeper level.
Married at First Sight's thirteenth season, which currently airs on Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime, also stars Rachel and Jose, Brett and Ryan, Michaela and Zack, and Johnny and Bao.