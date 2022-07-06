'Married at First Sight' star Mitch has "red flags" that remind Amber Bowles of her ex Matt Gwynne
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/06/2022
Married at First Sight alum Amber Bowles says she sees "red flags" and "concerns" in Season 15 cast member Mitch similar to what she had experienced with her ex-husband Matt Gwynne.
Married at First Sight's new San Diego-based season is currently underway, and fans will learn more about why the show's experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Calvin Roberson chose to match Mitch, a 41-year-old environmental policy advocate, with Krysten, a 32-year-old sales representative, on the show's July 6 premiere.
Iris said she noticed how Krysten "likes to take the reins" and "take control" in a relationship, but then Mitch also noted how "he likes to take control."
"He worries me," Amber noted.
"He worries me because he said something about commitment issues. And so I'm just getting red-flags central."
Iris agreed and added how Krysten -- who is giving the world Elizabeth Bice vibes, according to Amber -- doesn't seem to be the type of person who's going to take "any of that."
Amber explained, "I think it's going to be really important for [Mitch] to just sit back and let her somewhat guide the relationship."
Amber went on to confess how Mitch saying he's very set in his ways "concerns [her] a lot."
"Because the person that I was married to, [Matt], said the same thing... He kept talking about how he was set in his ways, like, 'I'm used to being a bachelor. I'm used to being single.' And he could not ever change," Amber said.
"So when you take on a relationship, you gotta take on the relationship! You have to change!"
Amber, however, also pointed out some positives in pairing Mitch and Krysten.
"Him being so passionate, and I feel like she's very ambitious, so that's going to be really important and something they can bond over," Amber shared.
Iris added how the pair may bond over their love of the earth and really down-to-earth things, which could ground their relationship.
Amber and Matt's marriage turned out to be disaster, with Amber accusing Matt of cheating on her with multiple women and abandoning her, and so Amber took it upon herself to ask for a divorce on "Decision Day," which aired in September 2019 on Lifetime.
When asked if she's currently dating, the teacher replied on the Kickoff Special, "Yes and no."
Amber also revealed she's not sure if the former professional basketball player is still around in Charlotte.
"I think he moved. From what I understood, I don't really know for sure, but I think he moved," Amber said. "It took a long time, but we got the divorce."
During an April 2020 broadcast of Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now?, Amber revealed that Matt had yet to sign their separation papers and so she wasn't able to proceed with their divorce.
Amber insisted Matt's reluctance to sign was "out of spite and laziness," and she called him a "narcissist sociopath" and "Level 100" douchebag.
However, Amber said in a subsequent Instagram Q&A session she and her lawyer were going through with the divorce sans Matt's signature and cooperation.
"So Matt actually never signed the divorce papers, but that's okay," Amber shared in her Instagram Stories in May 2020.
"My lawyers [and I] are just going to pursue an absolute divorce and it's actually easier. I don't need a signature or anything."
Amber said on Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now?, which served as a big reunion for many former MAFS cast members, she had sent three sets of papers to the mailing address Matt had provided for her, all of which went unanswered.
Matt, who insisted he didn't want to stay married to Amber, then rejected the idea of providing his signature on the spot, claiming he wanted to handle the legal aspect of their separation in a "professional" manner and involve his lawyer.
"I don't want anything from you, I just want a divorce... Just let me move on with my life! That's all I want," Amber vented in frustration at the reunion.
"I'm not trying to be professional; I'm trying to get divorced... We have no cordiality. I'm not friends with you, so I want a f-cking divorce now... He's stupid! He's an ignorant liar!"
Amber revealed in her Instagram Q&A she had initially hoped to have her divorce done in time to have a divorce party in June 2020.
"But someone delayed my divorce because he wouldn't sign!" Amber complained.
When Matt and Amber appeared on the reunion special together, they apparently hadn't spoken to each other in seven months.
Kevin asked Matt on the Where Are They Now? special what he would've done differently looking back on his Married at First Sight experience, and Matt responded, "I would've been honest from the beginning and said that I just really wasn't into it. I would've walked away earlier."
Amber began dating a new guy whom she met on Hinge in late 2019 or early 2020 and the pair went Instagram official in March 2020. She even talked about potentially tying the knot with her boyfriend during an episode of the "Hey Frase" podcast hosted by Sarah Fraser and Andrea Lopez.
"We've already talked about [marriage]. And if we were to get married, we would just elope, because we've both had the whole big wedding," Amber said at the time.
Amber gushed about how her boyfriend was "very emotionally available" and "a tall drink of water" at the time.
"I told myself I was never going to date again, like, I told myself I would not date again. But then this guy came into my life eight months later, and he's amazing," explained Amber, who also called her man sweet and patient.
On Married at First Sight's ninth season, Amber was incredibly attracted to Matt upon first seeing him at the altar on their wedding day, but their chemistry quickly fizzled as Matt lost interest and attraction to his wife.
After the couple enjoyed a romantic and intimate honeymoon and returned to their shared apartment in Charlotte, Matt apparently checked out of his marriage to Amber and began staying out all night and disappearing, sometimes for 24 hours.
Amber never stopped fighting for her marriage, although her efforts were met with rejection and disappointment, until rumors swirled Matt had been unfaithful with more than one woman.
Something that surprised Amber was when she heard Matt call her "clingy" during the Married at First Sight season.
Although she struggles with abandonment issues due to her mother leaving at a young age, Amber appeared very understanding and patient when Matt would tell her that he needed time alone or with his friends.
Amber told the "Hey Frase" podcast in Summer 2020 that Matt totally lacked substance and didn't bring much personality to the table. She even alleged Matt only spoke to producers and cameras when he was drunk.
Amber also revealed Matt had blocked her on social media after the show wrapped filming.