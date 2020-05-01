Although Zach had said he wasn't attracted to Mindy and refused to move in with her at this point in the Married at First Sight experiment, he still told the experts he wanted to continue trying because he cared for Mindy.
"Do you know why he wanted to stay in the marriage? You gave it everything and you were so accepting and forgiving, but I don't get it, because even if you wanted to stay in the marriage, he was the one who didn't really want the marriage!" Jamie Otis asked Mindy during a recent podcast episode of Hot Marriage Cool Parents with Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner.
"On 'Recommitment Day,' I was ready to throw in the towel completely, and he called me that morning and told me that he would be really upset if he didn't get to see me anymore and spend time with me," Mindy revealed of Zach.
"And watching it back, at the time, I thought that he really wanted to change and try. But watching it back, I'm just like, 'Why would you have that phone call with me?'"
On the show, Mindy told Zach she would recommit to him only under the following circumstances: he be honest and transparent going forward, he spend time with her off-camera, he move into the apartment Married at First Sight had provided for them, and he come clean about his secrets.
Zach initially obliged to all of the above in order to remain married to Mindy, but when it came to moving in with her, he chose to sleep in the apartment's guest bedroom by himself.
"I think he either wanted to be on TV longer or you know how things went down with [my friend] Lindsay -- he wanted to fix it in some way. But I don't think it was because he genuinely wanted to try to make the marriage work with me," Mindy explained on the podcast.
Zach had developed an inappropriate and disrespectful friendship with Mindy's pal Lindsay behind her back.
Lindsay apparently contacted Zach on Instagram and they slowly began texting and then talking on the phone.
Zach eventually lied to Mindy about his conversations with Lindsay, including what they were about and how often they were had.
In addition, Zach once lied to protect Lindsay, who allegedly told Zach that Mindy's ex-boyfriend had wanted to pick Mindy up at the airport following her honeymoon. (Zach told Mindy a random person at their wedding had informed him of this).
That was the straw that broke the camel's back for Mindy, who decided to end her marriage nearly two weeks before "Decision Day" because she could no longer trust Zach and was tired of being the only person in their relationship putting effort in.
"That's so frustrating. I'm so sorry, Mindy, because you were literally just strung along on national television," Jamie told Mindy.