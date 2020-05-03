Married at First Sight star Mindy Shiben insists she never had any intention or desire to reconcile and get back together with Zach Justice at the MAFS season's reunion special, although a preview suggested otherwise.

Mindy, a 34-year-old figure skating coach from Frederick, MD, was matched by Married at First Sight experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Dr. Viviana Coles and Pastor Calvin Roberson to wed Zach, a 32-year-old fitness professional from St. Mary's, GA, on Season 10 of the Lifetime series.

After a tumultuous and emotional journey, Mindy dumped Zach and asked for a divorce nearly two weeks before "Decision Day" because he had put little-to-no effort into their relationship and had engaged in an inappropriate and disrespectful friendship with Mindy's pal Lindsay behind her back.

"What were your thoughts going into the reunion and seeing [Zach] again after just having a divorce party?" Jamie Otis asked Mindy during a recent podcast episode of Hot Marriage Cool Parents with Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner.

"And there was this preview kind of insinuating that maybe you'd give Zach another chance. Was that ever a thought in your mind?" Jamie added.

"No," Mindy promptly responded. "That was not ever a thought in my mind."

The reunion preview showed host Kevin Frazier asking Zach how it felt to be back together with Mindy, and he replied, "I wish I would've done this sooner."

But Zach's comment was taken out of context, and he and Mindy never gave their relationship another shot.

"I think by the time of the reunion -- I kind of didn't want to go to the reunion, to be honest," Mindy admitted on the Married at First Sight couple's podcast.

"I was honestly considering not going at one point, but you know, I did want to have, I guess you could call it 'closure,' but we kind of had closure. But once I was able to start watching [the season] back and reflect on it a little more, maybe [it] brings some more clarity, I guess, to the situation. So, you know, I decided to go and everything."

Mindy, however, insisted she had no feelings for Zach once they reunited onstage for the cameras.
"At that point though, I didn't really have emotions connected to Zach anymore," Mindy shared. "He's somebody that it was hurtful at the time, but I only just met him."

Doug reasoned Zach was just like "an acquaintance" to Mindy at that point, and she agreed.

"Yeah! Yeah, exactly. We were able to just move on and it is what it is," Mindy noted.

Doug complimented Mindy on shining throughout the Married at First Sight season and acting and reacting with class and grace.

"You came in [to the reunion] with some vengeance," Jamie added.

"You looked hot to trot and oh my gosh, I can't even tell you how inspiring it is to see a strong, confident, bold woman dealing with a dude who's constantly putting you down and stringing you along."

"I mean, he was telling you what you want to hear half the time and then half the time telling you how unattractive you are," Jamie continued.

"And you killed it... You're such a role model for women everywhere."

Doug pointed out that Mindy seemed like an emotional, deep and thought-provoking person, whereas Zach didn't fit that mold.

"Yeah, definitely," Mindy said. "He told me I was emotionally unstable once. I say what I feel! Sorry for being human."

Although Mindy and Zach had a fairytale wedding day, their marriage started going downhill during their honeymoon in Panama, when Zach told his wife multiple times he wasn't attracted to her.

Not only did Zach allegedly avoid spending time with Mindy off-camera, but he even refused to move into an apartment with her following their honeymoon.

Mindy then caught Zach in lies and lost all trust in him, which was the end of the road for them as a couple.

Following Mindy's unsurprising decision to split from Zach, she threw herself a divorce party and gushed about how she had found an inner strength she never knew existed before.

Austin Hurd and Jessica Studer were the only pair out of Married at First Sight's five Season 10 couples to leave the reunion show still married and happy.

Married at First Sight's eleventh season is "coming soon," according to Lifetime, and will star five new couples based in New Orleans, LA.

