Mindy, a 34-year-old figure skating coach from Frederick, MD, was matched by Married at First Sight experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Dr. Viviana Coles and Pastor Calvin Roberson to wed Zach, a 32-year-old fitness professional from St. Mary's, GA, on Season 10 of the Lifetime series.
After a tumultuous and emotional journey, Mindy dumped Zach and asked for a divorce nearly two weeks before "Decision Day" because he had put little-to-no effort into their relationship and had engaged in an inappropriate and disrespectful friendship with Mindy's pal Lindsay behind her back.
"What were your thoughts going into the reunion and seeing [Zach] again after just having a divorce party?" Jamie Otis asked Mindy during a recent podcast episode of Hot Marriage Cool Parents with Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner.
"And there was this preview kind of insinuating that maybe you'd give Zach another chance. Was that ever a thought in your mind?" Jamie added.
"No," Mindy promptly responded. "That was not ever a thought in my mind."
The reunion preview showed host Kevin Frazier asking Zach how it felt to be back together with Mindy, and he replied, "I wish I would've done this sooner."
But Zach's comment was taken out of context, and he and Mindy never gave their relationship another shot.
"I think by the time of the reunion -- I kind of didn't want to go to the reunion, to be honest," Mindy admitted on the Married at First Sight couple's podcast.
"I was honestly considering not going at one point, but you know, I did want to have, I guess you could call it 'closure,' but we kind of had closure. But once I was able to start watching [the season] back and reflect on it a little more, maybe [it] brings some more clarity, I guess, to the situation. So, you know, I decided to go and everything."