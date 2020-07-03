Married at First Sight star Mindy Shiben desperately wants to divorce Zach Justice and publicly called him out on Instagram for not cooperating, and Zach has fired back with some harsh accusations!

ADVERTISEMENT
Mindy, a 34-year-old figure skating coach from Frederick, MD, was matched by Married at First Sight experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Dr. Viviana Coles and Pastor Calvin Roberson to wed Zach, a 32-year-old fitness professional from St. Mary's, GA, on Season 10 of the series, which aired on Lifetime earlier this year.

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' COUPLES NOW: WHAT COUPLES ARE STILL TOGETHER? WHO BROKE UP? (PHOTOS) 

After a tumultuous and emotional journey, Mindy dumped Zach and asked for a divorce nearly two weeks before "Decision Day" because he had put little-to-no effort into their relationship and had engaged in an inappropriate and disrespectful friendship with Mindy's pal Lindsay behind her back.

And to say Mindy and Zach are not on amicable terms now appears to be an understatement!

Mindy took to Instagram on Wednesday night and posted a selfie of Zach and herself from their wedding and accused Zach of ignoring her attempts to proceed with their divorce.

"Hey @thecasualathlete! Will you divorce me? Yes? No?" Mindy captioned the photo with a kiss-blowing emoticon. "Circle one. #thisgirwantsadivorce #checkyourtexts #crickets."

One of Mindy's followers asked in the comments section, "What? You haven't divorce him yet?"

"I've been trying!!" Mindy replied.

But Zach wrote back to the exchange and slammed Mindy in the process, suggesting she lied and was drunk when made the post about their divorce.

"@mindy_shiben lol you've been trying? With what attorney and what papers? Please, don't lie to these people for attention, it's gross," Zach responded.

RELATED LINK: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' STAR BRANDON CLAIMS TAYLOR COMMITTED ADULTERY DURING MARRIAGE, ONLY DID SHOW FOR PUBLICITY (EXCLUSIVE)

"Im sure you and Kinetic Content will be in the loop. #stayclassy #dontdrinkandgram," he added, referencing Married at First Sight's production company.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Finally getting Zach's attention, Mindy countered, "@thecasualathlete thank god, you finally replied to something. Apparently this IS what it took. Yikes! And #stayclassy?! Good one!"

Zach clearly didn't appreciate Mindy's post but a lot of her Married at First Sight pals did.

"Classic Zatch move," MAFS Season 10 star Jessica Studer wrote along with an eye-roll emoticon.

Jessica and Mindy appeared to become great friends on Married at First Sight and have hung out since the show wrapped. Jessica is still happily married to her match on the show, Austin Hurd.

"The WORST!" commented MAFS Season 8 star Stephanie Sersen, who is still married to her match, AJ Vollmoeller.

"Girl I'm just getting divorced two years later," griped MAFS Season 8 star Jasmine McGriff, who married Will Guess on the show but was dumped on "Decision Day."

Mindy replied to Jasmine, "Just saying he's been awol with communicating about the process. Until today... Yey!"

"Amen," Jasmine responded.

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED LINK: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' STAR MICHAEL SEEKING ANNULMENT FROM MEKA CLAIMING SHOW DEFRAUDED HIM INTO MARRIAGE (EXCLUSIVE)

And MAFS Season 9 star Amber Bowles wrote in the comments section, "Sounds like someone I know. Matthew Gwynne."

Amber, who asked for a divorce from Matt on "Decision Day" following cheating allegations and little effort on his part in their marriage, disclosed on Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now? that aired in April that Matt had yet to sign their separation papers and so she wasn't able to follow through with their divorce.

Amber insisted Matt's reluctance to sign is "out of spite and laziness," and she called him a "narcissist sociopath" and "Level 100" douchebag.

However, Amber said in a subsequent Instagram Q&A session she and her lawyer decided on pursuing an absolute divorce, which would not require Matt's signature and cooperation.

On Married at First Sight's tenth season, Zach and Mindy had a wonderful wedding day but their marriage started going downhill during their Panama honeymoon, when Zach told his wife multiple times he wasn't attracted to her.

Not only did Zach allegedly avoid spending time with Mindy off-camera, but he even refused to move into an apartment with her following the Married at First Sight couple's honeymoon.

Mindy then caught Zach in a web of lies regarding a "friendship" he had developed with one of her best friends, Lindsay, without her knowledge, and so she lost all trust in him and decided to end their marriage.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY KNOW? (PHOTOS)

Following Mindy's unsurprising decision to split from Zach, she threw herself a divorce party and gushed about how she had found an inner strength she never knew existed before.

Mindy later revealed to Married at First Sight alums Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner on their Hot Marriage Cool Parents podcast that she had a new man in her life.

"I actually have been dating! Yeah! So it's hard right now, you know, with being quarantined and everything. But I've been getting into virtual dating!" Mindy said.

"It's not, like, official because we haven't actually met in person," she added, "but there is someone special... He knows about [Married at First Sight] and everything, but he says he hasn't watched it."

ADVERTISEMENT
Married at First Sight's eleventh season is set to premiere Wednesday, July 15 at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime with five new couples taking a leap of faith and marrying complete strangers.

RELATED LINK: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO BROKE UP? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more Married at First Sight news? Join our Married at First Sight Facebook Group!



FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
MORE MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT NEWS