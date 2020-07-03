Mindy, a 34-year-old figure skating coach from Frederick, MD, was matched by Married at First Sight experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Dr. Viviana Coles and Pastor Calvin Roberson to wed Zach, a 32-year-old fitness professional from St. Mary's, GA, on Season 10 of the series, which aired on Lifetime earlier this year.
After a tumultuous and emotional journey, Mindy dumped Zach and asked for a divorce nearly two weeks before "Decision Day" because he had put little-to-no effort into their relationship and had engaged in an inappropriate and disrespectful friendship with Mindy's pal Lindsay behind her back.
And to say Mindy and Zach are not on amicable terms now appears to be an understatement!
Mindy took to Instagram on Wednesday night and posted a selfie of Zach and herself from their wedding and accused Zach of ignoring her attempts to proceed with their divorce.
"Hey @thecasualathlete! Will you divorce me? Yes? No?" Mindy captioned the photo with a kiss-blowing emoticon. "Circle one. #thisgirwantsadivorce #checkyourtexts #crickets."
One of Mindy's followers asked in the comments section, "What? You haven't divorce him yet?"
"I've been trying!!" Mindy replied.
But Zach wrote back to the exchange and slammed Mindy in the process, suggesting she lied and was drunk when made the post about their divorce.
"@mindy_shiben lol you've been trying? With what attorney and what papers? Please, don't lie to these people for attention, it's gross," Zach responded.
Mindy then caught Zach in a web of lies regarding a "friendship" he had developed with one of her best friends, Lindsay, without her knowledge, and so she lost all trust in him and decided to end their marriage.