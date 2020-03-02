"Have you consummated your marriage at all?" Jamie finished saying.
"No," Mindy confirmed.
When asked if she or Zach had tried to initiate any intimacy in their relationship, Mindy shared, "We made out."
"Second base!" Mindy jokingly cheered, as her other Unfiltered guests, MAFS expert Dr. Viviana Coles and Season 10 groom Derek Sherman, laughed.
"No, not really," Mindy said on a serious note.
"During the honeymoon, we kind of started kissing and stuff a couple of times, and I hate to say it, but it was kind of forced and just, like, no, he doesn't make me feel very wanted with any kind of physical affection or anything."
Since Mindy essentially felt rejected by her husband, she apparently put walls up and shut down.
"So for me, it's really hard to be open and affectionate with him if he's not showing me any affection either -- so no, [intimacy] is missing," Mindy explained on Unfiltered.
Jamie then asked Dr. Viviana if she had any advice for the Married at First Sight couples when it comes to initiating intimacy.
"Well, it's very unique in this situation because you can't assume that they're into each other right off the bat," Dr. Viviana said.
"That has to be something that you prove to each other. Now some couples will never have sex during this experience, but they still show each other that they're into each other in other ways."
Dr. Viviana suggested Zach could have shown Mindy affection in ways other than through physical touch or sexual acts.
"So I would say sex is just one way to show that they are into each other. Just because I don't have my penis inside you doesn't mean I don't want you! You need to look at other things!" Dr. Viviana explained.
Despite the couple's obvious issues, Zach was shown making more of an effort in his relationship with Mindy over the course of Married at First Sight's last couple of episodes.
Not only did Zach spend time with Mindy and her friends on two separate occasions, but he also invited himself over Mindy's place to play some card games with her. The pair shared a couple of laughs doing face masks together as well.
Zach was apparently following his sister's guidance to make the most of the full MAFS experience and give Mindy a fair chance.