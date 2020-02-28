During Wednesday night's episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, a Season 10 clip was shown of Mindy telling her fellow Season 10 brides at a picnic how Zach had chosen not to move in with her in the neutral Washington, D.C. apartment the show had provided for them.
Mindy, however, insisted she was still trying to work on the marriage and would continue putting forth effort.
"Mindy, can you see things from Zach's perspective at all when it comes to moving in?" Unfiltered host Jamie Otis asked.
"I'm trying to, but this is just one thing that I don't get," Mindy replied. "Like, [Zach] has not been clear on why he made the decision to not move in."
Mindy apparently couldn't make sense of Zach's reasoning for living apart and not following the rules of the extreme experiment designed to help two strangers fall in love after marriage.
"I don't understand, like, did he make a decision already [to divorce] and he's just like, 'I have no interest in seeing if this marriage can work?' That's what it feels like to me right now," Mindy admitted.
"But I'm just -- It's a very frustrating place to be in right now."
Although Mindy said Zach never told her why he decided not to move in together, Zach claimed on last week's episode of Unfiltered that Mindy had killed any attraction he might have been forming towards her when she allegedly flipped out on him one night during their Panama honeymoon.
Zach recalled a moment when he and Mindy returned to their hotel room after dinner during their honeymoon.
At this point in the Married at First Sight experiment, Zach had voiced he wasn't attracted to Mindy multiple times and so they had a very awkward and uncomfortable dynamic.
"We get back from dinner and she like just flipped a switch and was very nasty about her tone with me," Zach said.
"For me, I was like, 'That's how you react to the situation -- is that?!' So that was a huge turnoff for me, and my walls definitely went up off of that."
Zach added, "And, you know, attraction goes [away] with it, especially when you don't have it initially... She was committed to moving in, she was committed to the relationship. [But] she just said a lot of the wrong things and of course my perception is, like, 'This is a mess.'"
Zach also alleged Mindy had told him off camera she wanted a divorce and to see other people during the last night of their honeymoon, adding that she also allegedly brought up the idea of not living together once they returned to Washington, D.C.
Despite the couple's obvious issues, Zach was shown making more of an effort in his relationship with Mindy over the course of Married at First Sight's last couple of episodes.
Not only did Zach spend time with Mindy and her friends on two separate occasions, but he also invited himself over Mindy's place to play some card games with her. The pair shared a couple of laughs doing face masks together as well.
Zach was apparently following his sister's guidance to make the most of the full MAFS experience and give Mindy a fair chance.