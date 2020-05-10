Mindy dished on how she and Zach had no physical connection after getting married during a recent appearance on Married at First Sight alums Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner's podcast, Hot Marriage Cool Parents.
"Did you guys have physical chemistry? I don't know if this is too forward, but did you guys have sex during the experiment at all?" Doug asked Mindy on the podcast.
"No," Mindy replied. "We definitely did not. We maybe got to second base, is that a thing? We kind of madeout, sort of."
"So you felt Zach's breasts?" Doug joked. "Is that second base?"
"No, I don't even think [we did that]," Mindy said.
"There might have been some -- a little bit -- of tongue, but not [more]. I think it was the night in between the wedding and when we left for the honeymoon. It was the night right after our wedding."
Mindy and Zach did seem to have an initial attraction at the altar, but things changed quickly for Zach once they arrived in Panama for their honeymoon and Zach told his wife on numerous occasions he wasn't attracted to her and they lacked chemistry.
"So that's about as much action as I got through the marriage; I don't know about him," Mindy joked, suggesting she wouldn't be shocked if Zach had cheated on her during their relationship especially since he had developed a secret friendship with her pal Lindsay.
"That's so crazy to think that you were a married woman and you never had sex with your husband," Jamie noted.
"I know!" Mindy agreed.
Jamie then jokingly pointed out Mindy's future boyfriend or husband has nothing to worry about or be jealous of since Mindy and Zach never even had sex.
"Yup!" Mindy said.
Mindy acknowledged it's unfortunate Zach couldn't get past her looks because she had come to realize why the Married at First Sight experts -- Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Dr. Viviana Coles and Pastor Calvin Roberson -- had matched them to tie the knot on Season 10.
"There were a lot of things about Zach that I asked for," Mindy admitted of the fitness enthusiast.
"I like more of a spontaneous guy and I asked for somebody that's a little more regimented on a schedule and just, like, lifestyle-wise, if we met in a different context as friends, I think we might have a lot in common and share some kind of connection."
"But again, for him, it all just went back to the attraction thing," the figure skating coach said, "and in turn, I don't think we could fully explore why we were matched because he was shut down."
Not only did Zach claim he lacked an attraction to his wife, but he also allegedly avoided spending time with Mindy off-camera and refused to move into an apartment with her after their honeymoon.
When Zach eventually came around to the idea of moving in with Mindy after "Recommitment Day," he still chose to sleep in the guest room by himself.
Because Zach wasn't putting effort into his marriage and had lied several times about details regarding his newfound friendship with Lindsay, Mindy called it quits on their marriage nearly two weeks before "Decision Day."
"I'm grateful for it because I feel like a much stronger person after all of this, so what doesn't kill you makes you stronger," Mindy told Doug and Jamie.
Mindy said, in fact, it felt "so good" to part ways with Zach that she came up with the idea to celebrate and throw herself a divorce party, which was shown on Married at First Sight's tenth-season finale.
Doug later asked Mindy if she'd go through with the Married at First Sight process again, knowing what she knows now.
"I would! I would do it again because I still have the same intentions that I had going in, like, I'm ready to find somebody that is also ready for marriage and love and commitment," Mindy shared.
"And I don't think it would be fair to anything if I let one person change my outlook on all of that."
"And just because Zach was not into it," Mindy continued, "I would do it again."
Jamie said she's proud of Mindy for not letting this experience make her negative and bitter.
"It was a terrible experience you had with one person but it could be amazing with somebody else," Jamie said.
"You have such a positive outlook. I genuinely love you, like, out of all the women I've ever met onMarried at First Sight, I'm like, 'I really think I could genuinely be friends with Mindy. I feel like I need her in my life, actually, because she's really positive!'"
Mindy replied, "Well right back at you! I was hoping for a Jamie and Doug kind of situation when I got matched, but you know, I'll find it someday."
It's possible Mindy may have found her Prince Charming already, as she revealed on the podcast she's currently dating "someone special."