Miles, a 26-year-old who works with youth from Spartanburg, SC, and Karen, a 30-year-old consultant from New Orleans, LA, were matched by Married at First Sight experts Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Viviana Coles and Dr. Pepper Schwartz to marry on Season 11 of the Lifetime reality series.
"It's tough. It's tough. Look, it's not 'Decision Day' yet, and the quarantine has taken a toll," Pastor Cal acknowledged.
"[Miles and Woody] both have performed way above what I would have expected during this time, so I give them a lot of credit. And I believe they're going to find their way, whatever it is, but they're going to find their way."
Although Karen was nervous in the days leading up to "Decision Day," Miles shared on Unfiltered that he wasn't nervous at all.
As expected, Jamie followed up and asked Woody to disclose those small things he disliked about Amani nearly four months into their marriage.
"Like, I don't know. I would be making up something if I tried to [come up with something]," Woody said, suggesting he and Amani really had no issues.
Miles and Pastor Cal laughed at how uncomfortable that question made Woody, before Pastor Cal advised Woody not to make up anything or else he could be in trouble.
In addition to Miles and Karen, Christina and Henry Rodriguez's relationship was also on the rocks when it became time for the couples to choose to stay married or get divorced.
However, Pastor Cal said he'd recommend a couple should look past "Decision Day" when deciding on their future together.
"Look, I've been married for years and it's like sometimes every day is 'Decision Day.' You know what I mean?" Pastor Cal explained.
"So true!" exclaimed Jamie, who starred on Season 1 of Married at First Sight and is still married with two children to her match, Doug Hehner.
"You wake up and decide," Pastor Cal began.
"Over and over again," Jamie interjected.
"[You say], 'You know what? I choose you again. I choose you again. Every day I'm choosing you,'" Pastor Cal elaborated.
"So I don't want them to get in the habit that this is 'D-Day' to make or break our marriage.' No! It's simply choose to stay and work it out because you're going to have to be doing that for the rest of your life."
During quarantine, Karen explained to Pepper through videochat it seemed like Miles was building resentment towards her because he was suppressing his feelings and trying to be "Mr. Nice Guy" all the time.
"I'm a person who's open and talks about my feelings a lot. She thinks I'm overly emotional and that f-cking pisses me off!" Miles told a friend in last week's episode.
But Karen was able to open up and give more once she told Miles to be his genuine, authentic self and Miles in turn expressed his needs and desires that weren't being met in their marriage.
"On paper, she is everything that I asked for. She's smart, she's beautiful, she's driven, she's probably the best cook I've ever [met]. And the thing is, we don't love each other -- we like each other," Miles said.
Miles said there was a possibility he might turn Karen down on "Decision Day" because of her inability -- or lack of capacity -- to be more intimate physically. Karen even appeared to avoid holding hands and snuggling with Miles during the season.
"We could be compatible in all these ways and then not be compatible there," Miles reasoned in a recent episode.
"That could be a dealbreaker. I'm not here just to have sex, but I've also been married for four months. It's hard to say, 'I want to be with you forever,' and have not experienced that. And I feel that's important."
Miles subsequently questioned to the cameras, "Do you stick with something because it feels good and has potential or do you make a decision realizing, like, 'Yeah, there's potential there but what you've seen up to this point is or isn't what you want?'"
Meanwhile, Karen wished her husband would be more assertive and put her in her place sometimes. Karen had said from the beginning of the experiment she wanted to be matched with a very masculine man.
But during their last date night at home, Miles assured Karen he could take care of her and definitely be the man in their relationship -- as long as he felt confident that Karen wanted to be his girl and would stand by him.