'Married at First Sight' star Miles Williams: I'd be upset and pissed off too, if I was Karen Landry
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/01/2020
Married at First Sight star Miles Williams says he'd be upset and pissed off too had he been in Karen Landry's shoes when she found out her groom's identity and was able to research him hours before their wedding.
ADVERTISEMENT
During Wednesday night's episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered hosted by Season 1 MAFS star Jamie Otis, Miles watched back a Season 11 clip in which Karen complained to a producer that she "got this text" she "wasn't supposed to get" with her groom's full name in it the night before her wedding.
"I know who he is. I know what he does, and he's not really my type," Karen, a 30-year-old consultant from New Orleans, LA, noted. "He seems very emotional. Am I making the biggest mistake of my life here?"
Karen added in the clip that she felt like she was just "playing dress-up," and she had a lot of uncertainty in regards to, "What am I doing, and why am I doing this?"
Jamie asked Miles to share his thoughts on that scene, and Miles replied on Unfiltered, "You know, I mean, I would be upset too if I was Karen... I would be pissed off if I was Karen as well."
"The whole premise of the show is to marry a stranger, and so if you look at somebody and get preconceived notions about who they could be, that kind of sucks."
Miles, a 26-year-old who works with youth from Spartanburg, SC, added, "I'm grateful that I'm going to be able to show her who I truly am, and hopefully it works out."
When asked how it felt to hear that Karen didn't consider him her "type," Miles reasoned, "I mean, we all had our 'types' right? And if it worked out, we wouldn't be on the show."
"And so, the important part of us being here is that we're here to be a part of this journey to figure out if it works. If it works out, great! If it doesn't, it doesn't."
Karen considered dropping out of the experiment after her bridesmaid received the text message that was intended for one of Miles' groomsmen and Karen was able to do some digging on her future husband.
"I can't stop thinking about it, and it's really making me question if I want to get married or not... He seems like a nice guy, but if you were my friend and said, 'Hey, check out this guy, would you be interested?' I would probably say, 'No,'" Karen told a producer.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
But Karen didn't have much luck dating on her own prior to singing up for the experiment. In fact, she had been in a relationship for five years with a man who secretly welcomed a child with another woman while they were together.
"I was talking to my dad, I was talking to her family, I was meeting everybody, and it just got to the point where I was just like, 'Alright, she needs to come on or I'm going to leave myself," Miles admitted.
"So I'm glad I stuck it out, but yeah, that was a really nervewracking time."
Karen also got very emotional during her wedding ceremony, but Miles tried to be a source of comfort for his bride and even handed her a handkerchief to wipe her tears.
"What were your thoughts when she started crying?" Jamie asked on Unfiltered. "Because her tears didn't necessarily look like happy tears."
"She was scared and overwhelmed just like I was," Miles confirmed. "And so I'm glad I had a handkerchief ready for her... and hopefully I'm able to be someone she can lean on going forward."
Married at First Sight Season 11 brides Amani and Olivia also joined Miles on the Unfiltered broadcast and shared their perspectives on Karen and Miles' relationship early on.
"They seemed really sweet," Amani recalled, "like you could tell that they were both nervous, but obviously their families looked like, 'Oh my God, this is so sweet!' And it seemed like a loving experience."
And Olivia expressed a similar sentiment in saying, "I think they were both a little nervous, but at the end, it was really cute. And [Miles] asked if he could kiss her and hug her and had the handkerchief ready for her. I thought it was a really sweet moment."
Jamie agreed and noted, "I couldn't agree more. It was so cute."
Married at First Sight's experts Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Dr. Viviana Coles believed Miles was the answer to Karen's prayers in regards to finding her a life partner.
And based on Karen's initial impression of Miles on their wedding day, she was glad she decided to marry a stranger!
"When I got to the altar, Miles was handsome in person, and more importantly, he seemed very thoughtful," Karen gushed in her Us Weekly blog after her wedding aired on Lifetime.
ADVERTISEMENT
Miles' family and friends wanted Karen to know that Miles is a man who leads with love and is caring, compassionate, intelligent, and spiritually grounded. They added he is a loyal man who is true to his word.
After the ceremony, Miles gushed about how awesome, beautiful and sweet Karen seemed to be, and Karen revealed she felt "a lot better" about her choice to marry Miles once the pair got to talk and test their compatibility a little bit.
Karen quickly realized Miles was "a gentleman" who's "really nice and easy to talk to." She also wrote in her blog that Miles made her feel "comfortable" and they had a lot fun together.
"[We] both agreed we were pleasantly surprised by our matches," Karen shared.