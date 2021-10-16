'Married at First Sight' star Michaela spoils the fate of her marriage to Zack (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/16/2021
Married at First Sight star Michaela Clark has spoiled the fate of her marriage to her Season 13 husband, Zack Freeman, on social media.
Michaela, whose marriage to Zack is starting to crumble on Married at First Sight's currently-airing thirteenth season on Lifetime, took to Instagram on Tuesday and revealed -- or confirmed, for spoiler sleuths -- that she and Zack have split up and called it quits.
"Look Y'all, I am legally married (only because I'm contractual obligated to be) but very estranged," Michaela wrote in a series of posts on her Instagram Stories.
"I have not spoken directly to that man in months."
While Michaela didn't identify Zack by name, it's clear she was talking about her marriage.
"Whatever him and her have going on has absolutely nothing to do with me!" Michaela continued, seemingly referring to rumors that began swirling in September that Zack is currently dating their Married at First Sight co-star, Bao Huong Hoang.
"I wish them the best," she added. "[I'm] happy for anyone who comes out of this process a happier, healthier version of themselves."
Michaela also apparently has no hard feelings toward the Married at First Sight experts -- Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Viviana Coles, and Dr. Pepper Schwartz, who matched Michaela and Zack for matrimony and guided them through the extreme experiment's tumultuous process.
"The experts do get many things right in this process (even if the editing doesn't reflect that) and I'm grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of it and a catalyst for change," Michaela wrote.
"Many former cast members are now in beautiful relationships because of the lessons [given] to all of us. No one is perfect. But there is a perfect somebody for all of us."
Michaela said she'll continue to be "a preacher of all things -- love, strength, change, humor and growth."
"I've never lived in perfect and I hope you all never do either," Michaela shared. "What you see on TV is no longer who I am or who I want to be... Remember, Malcolm Little wouldn't have become Malcolm X without change."
Michaela added, "I am sure you all are probably looking for more tea via my stories. Well, prepare to be annoyed because all I do is repost reels and quotes I like. LOL."
Over the next couple of days, Michaela wiped her Instagram account clean and then changed her profile to private.
As shown on Married at First Sight's thirteenth season, which airs Wednesday nights on Lifetime, Zack and Michaela's relationship appeared to get back on track after an explosive fight earlier in the season over Zack's lack of communication before taking off one morning to run errands.
Michaela and Zack enjoyed a few dates and good laughs, but after individually meeting with Dr. Pepper and Pastor Cal and facing the truth, Zack and Michaela had an off-camera conversation about what they might choose to do on "Decision Day" that apparently went off the rails.
Michaela accused Zack of saying that if "Decision Day" happened to be that very day -- with about two weeks left in the extreme experiment -- he would say "no" to remaining Michaela's husband.
Zack claimed Michaela gave the same response over whether she'd want to stay married or get a divorce, but Michaela insisted she had responded with a more vague, "I don't know."
The argument resulted in a deflated Michaela wanting to sleep in a separate bed from Zack, and so Zack decided to leave their shared apartment altogether and sleep at his old place.
While FaceTiming with a friend the next day, Zack alleged that Michaela had texted him with some shocking news.
After revealing how Michaela never actually wanted him to leave, Zack shared with his friend over FaceTime of his wife, "She moved out, she packed everything. I realized she even took the seasoning!"
Zack's friend called Michaela's behavior "childish, rude and disrespectful," and Zack insisted he had been trying in his marriage and had never put more effort into something in his entire life.
"Seeing Michaela move out for the second time, it's definitely challenging. I don't know if it's something I can overcome because this is the type of [dramatic] reaction that I have trouble with [in relationships]," Zack lamented, adding, "This is literally insanity."