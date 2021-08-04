During the July 28 episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, host Jamie Otis pointed out to Michaela, "It seems like there's already a connection there between you and Zack in these very first moments together."
"What's the chemistry like between you two right now?" added Jamie, who starred on Season 1 of Married at First Sight and is still married to her match, Doug Hehner.
Michaela replied, "The chemistry between us, I mean, is explosive, and call it 'primal' if you will."
"It's very intense. We're just smitten," she added. "We're just both really, really, really excited."
Michaela then recalled being so appreciative thatMarried at First Sight's experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Dr. Viviana Coles and Pastor Calvin Roberson had selected Zack as her match for matrimony.
"It was funny because I was actually running around in the little foyer area thanking every producer I could find, because I was like, 'I didn't know this was what y'all were going to give me! Thank you!'" Michaela shared.
The couple's immediate spark was especially evident when Michaela and Zack flirted while taking their wedding photos. Michaela apparently graced Zack's butt at one point and playfully said how she just wanted to find out what she was "working with."
The pair could barely keep straight faces as they posed for romantic pictures together because they were so giddy about being husband and wife.
"I was so in fairy-tale land and like, 'Oh my gosh, I just did it!'" Michaela gushed on Unfiltered. "As soon as I walked off the altar, literally my mind was just blank."
When Zack saw Michaela for the first time at their wedding, he flashed an enormous smile, and when the couple joined hands at the altar, she gushed about how her groom was "gorgeous!" Zack in turn told Michaela that she looked gorgeous as well.
Michaela was proud to call Zack "my man" after the ceremony since she thought he was so good looking, and she noted how it seemed like Zack -- who came across endearingly kind, genuine and goofy -- had been made for her.
Zack also noted how he felt extremely comfortable with Michaela and hoped their union wasn't going to be "too good to be true."
Michaela described her chemistry with Zack as a 9 on a scale from 1-10 and said she probably wouldn't hesitate to sleep with him on their wedding night. The pair kissed during their first dance as man and wife, and Michaela said she'd love to dance with Zack forever.
Michaela shared on Unfiltered how Zack seemed to embrace who she is immediately and she felt she could be herself around him.
In addition to Michaela and Zack, Married at First Sight's thirteenth season, which airs Wednesday nights on Lifetime, also stars Myrla and Gil, Bao and Johnny, Rachel and Jose, and Brett and Ryan.