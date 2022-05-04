'Married at First Sight' star Michael Morency reveals what he's questioning in his marriage going into Decision Day
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/04/2022
Married at First Sight star Michael Morency has revealed what he's questioning in his marriage to Jasmina Outar going into "Decision Day" on Season 14.
Michael, 28, and Jasmina, 29, were matched for matrimony as total strangers byMarried at First Sight experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Dr. Viviana Coles and Pastor Calvin Roberson on the Lifetime reality series.
Michael and Jasmina's relationship got off to a rocky start given they seemed to fight more than they had normal conversation during their honeymoon, but once the couple moved into a Boston apartment together, they slowly became more open and vulnerable with each other, which created a solid friendship as well as a mutual level of care and respect.
But Jasmina seemed to friend-zone her husband as she got to know him better, and now Decision Day is right around the corner following eight weeks of the extreme marriage experiment.
During the April 20 episode of Married at First Sight: Afterparty, Michael watched back a Season 14 clip of Jasmina confiding in Dr. Pepper during a counseling session.
"I don't have the urge to run up and just, like, lay one on him," Jasmina says of kissing Michael in the clip.
Despite Jasmina's lack of desire to smooch her husband, Pepper suggests, "I would advise you to start doing some [form of intimacy], certainly like holding hands or cuddling."
"There are many expressions of affection that you could do, genuinely, and it would be good for you," the expert adds.
"Because here you are planning families, and I have to tell you that there's sex involved."
Afterparty host Keshia Knight Pulliam asked Michael if anything else was lacking in his marriage to Jasmina, besides romance and a physical connection, that had him questioning their future going into Decision Day.
"I think for me, right now, romance is the No. 1. In general, I'm a very affectionate person. So I feel like I had to hold myself back and I can't be my fullest self with my wife," Michael explained.
Michael said he couldn't be his true self because Jasmina was letting him know, "We're not there yet."
"I feel like if I can't give you my love the way that I want to give it to you, then I don't see how we can grow from there," Michael said.
Because Jasmina was honest about the fact she wasn't feeling the physical with Michael yet, Michael admitted he backed off.
"For me, it's uncomfortable to even want to try to be intimate with my wife in any capacity," Michael shared, adding that he didn't want to be the one to make a move under those circumstances.
"I'm going to let her take the driver's seat on that."
While Michael's feelings for Jasmina were clearly further along than Jasmina's feelings for her husband, Michael pointed out how he probably would say "no" to staying married if Jasmina couldn't picture being intimate with him.
Michael said he's always wanted to marry his best friend, but at the same time, he admitted how he needs more from his wife than just a platonic friendship.
But Jasmina was still hoping for butterflies or some sort of spark only a couple of days before Decision Day.
"Feelings have still not come," Jasmina confessed on the latest episode, adding how she didn't feel 100 percent confident in her marriage going into Decision Day.
"I'm still trying to get a deeper connection... If I don't feel anything come Decision Day, it would really be, like, a no."
Michael appeared to try everything he could to create a more romantic connection. He took Jasmina to a salsa-dancing class and treated her to dinner and flowers multiple times during the season.
"I have romantic feelings. There's no question why I feel like we were matched," Michael shared with his wife. "Like, none."
Jasmina explained after the salsa class to Michael that she loved how they got along, but that wasn't enough for her.
"I love how goofy we are, how silly we are, how we get each other, how we have so much in common," Jasmina gushed. "But I'm in a place where I don't know if I'm looking at it as a friendship or if it could be more. And that's what I go back and forth with."
Michael confessed it was "heartbreaking" to hear this.
And when Michael and Jasmina had to say goodbye right before Decision Day, Michael asked his wife to "make the right decision" and think about their future family, suggesting that he planned to say "yes" to staying married.
"I'm scared... I have an idea of how I feel it's going to go, but I feel like whenever that happens, it never goes as you expected it," Jasmina shared at the end of the experiment.
"I'm going to do what my heart tells me. For the first time, my heart and my mind are on the same page, so that's good."
Married at First Sight's fourteenth season, which currently airs on Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime, also stars Lindsey Georgoulis and Mark Maher, Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode, and Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy.
The season's fifth couple, Alyssa Ellman and Chris Collette, decided to get a divorce only one week into the marriage experiment.