'Married at First Sight' star Michael Morency reveals if he's close to finally making a move on Jasmina Outar
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 04/27/2022
Married at First Sight star Michael Morency has revealed if he is close to making a move on his wife Jasmina Outar with about one week to go until "Decision Day."
Michael, 28, and Jasmina, 29, were matched for matrimony by Married at First Sight experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Dr. Viviana Coles and Pastor Calvin Roberson on Season 14 of the Lifetime reality series.
Michael and Jasmina's relationship got off to a rocky start given they seemed to fight more than they had normal conversation on their honeymoon, but once the couple moved into a Boston apartment together, they slowly became more open and vulnerable with each other, which created a solid friendship as well as a mutual level of care and respect.
However, Michael watched back a Season 14 clip on the April 20 episode of Married at First Sight: Afterparty in which Jasmina was shown venting to Pepper about how she didn't "have the urge to run up and lay one on" Michael, referring to a kiss.
"I would advise you to start doing some [intimate acts], certainly holding hands," Pepper suggests in the clip.
"There's cuddling and many expressions of affection that you can do genuinely. It would be good for you, because here you are planning families, and I have to tell you that there's sex involved."
Michael, previously on a lull with Jasmina, is now on the upswing with her, especially after they bonded during an emotional session with a medium on the couples' retreat in Vermont.
On the latest episode of Married at First Sight, Jasmina brought Michael to her hometown of Hartford, CT, and read aloud a heartfelt and deeply-personal letter to her younger self.
Jasmina's father was always on the road as a truck driver and she was apparently missing some love in her household. She told Michael through reading her letter that her biological mother had left her and so did her father, and she got bullied in school and never received any affection from her first stepmother.
Jasmina said she felt alone in her childhood and school became her safe space. One person, one teacher, made all of the pain and loneliness Jasmina felt disappear, and so she went on to become a school teacher so she could be that same person for other children.
Jasmina's letter made Michael cry, and he realized they had made a lot of progress as a couple. He complimented Jasmina on being strong, articulate and confident -- and he noted that he was "proud" of her.
Michael also took Jasmina to his old stomping grounds in Hyde Park, MA, where he recalled bottling his emotions up for years and living like "a lone wolf" in order to project strength and resilience following the loss of several of his immediate family members.
Michael said on Afterparty it "feels really, really good" to have come this far with his wife.
"Because there was a time when I couldn't even imagine us being on that level or in that space," Michael shared.
"I couldn't even perceive it because there were times when, I think, we both said to each other that, 'We're ready to walk away from each other.' Just the growth and all the work it took to get to this point, I'm overjoyed."
During the couple's therapy session with Dr. Pepper, Jasmina said she was trying to be less independent in the relationship so she could let Michael in, and the pair had apparently discussed having a child within one to three years.
Jasmina wanted to start trying for a baby in about a year, and Michael seemed okay with that.
"We still aren't physical in the sense of kissing," Jasmina revealed. "This is the happiest I've been, but in that department, I'm just not there yet."
Michael called the news "hard to hear," but he said there was nothing he could do to force romance. Michael just planned to continue being a good husband and hoped he and Jasmina could get there by Decision Day.
Married at First Sight, which currently airs on Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime, also stars Lindsey Georgoulis and Mark Maher, Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode, and Steve Moy and Noi Phommasak.
The season also starred Alyssa Ellman and Chris Collette, but the pair chose to divorce only one week into the extreme experiment.