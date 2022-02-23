'Married at First Sight' star Michael Morency explains why he lied about never having lived with a woman
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 02/23/2022
Married at First Sight star Michael Morency has explained why he lied to his wife Jasmina Outar about never having lived with a woman before when he actually had two female roommates at the time.
ADVERTISEMENT
After tying the knot as total strangers and hitting it off, Michael, 28, and Jasmina, 29, experienced some bumps during their honeymoon in Puerto Rico and when they moved into an apartment together in Boston, MA, one week into marriage.
Jasmina said she didn't like the "aggressive" and "loud" tone Michael would allegedly take with her off-camera during arguments, and she felt Michael had withheld the facts of his roommate situation from her.
At one point, Jasmina openly declared how she lived with a male roommate, giving Michael a chance to share the details of his living arrangement, but Michael didn't come clean.
On the February 16 episode of Married at First Sight: Afterparty, Michael watched back a Season 14 clip of Jasmina finding out he had -- not one -- but two female roommates.
"So you have two female roommates?" Jasmina asks Michael in the clip.
"Yeah... so what did you think? That I purposely didn't tell you about that one?" Michael asks.
"Well, I mean, I didn't know about the first one," Jasmina points out.
"Okay, I did it. But even if I didn't, what does that mean? What would I be trying to get away with?" Michael questions his wife. "Like, I currently live with women. I don't think it makes me look like I'm trying to hide something."
Afterparty host Keshia Knight Pulliam, seemingly frustrated, asked Michael to "redeem" himself after seeing that footage.
"Because that's when you should've just said, 'I'm wrong. I'm sorry.' But you kept fighting!" Keshia complained to Michael.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"I was wrong," Michael admitted in front of his MAFS co-stars Mark Maher and Katina Goode.
"Okay," Keshia responded with skepticism.
"I was wrong," Michael reiterated. "I think I went too much trying to prove my point."
"I think what I was trying to say was, 'I wasn't intentionally trying to hide this because I wanted to get away with having women for roommates,'" he clarified.
Michael added, "I just didn't want her to think I was trying to lie to her."
Keshia then asked Katina how she would feel if her husband Olajuwon Dickerson was living with two women and didn't tell her.
"First off, that's not possible for that man," Katina said of Olajuwon, who is a bit of a flirt and had a playboy past under the fake name, Isaac. (Olajuwon even admitted he once slept with a mother and her daughter).
Katina then called Michael out and said, "You can't even -- you know probably he's [slept with] one of them," referring to one of Michael's two female roommates.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Both of them!" Keshia chimed in, before joking, "Together!"
Katina, Mark and Michael all cracked up with laughter, as Keshia said, "Let's be real!"
Considering Michael didn't deny Katina or Keshia's allegations, Mark pointed out with a big smile, "It just got real!"
When Jasmina and Michael moved into the "neutral" apartment in Boston provided for them by Married at First Sight production, Jasmina chose to sleep at her old place the first night.
While Jasmina told Michael that she needed some time to find a new daycare for her dog, she admitted in a confessional how she liked having a little space from her husband after a tumultuous honeymoon.
And once Jasmina found out about Michael's female roommates, she acknowledged how she was both "annoyed" by his secrecy and "disappointed" in how Michael had handled the situation.
During a therapy session that aired during the latest Married at First Sight episode with Pastor Calvin Roberson, Jasmina complained about how Michael had yelled at her in San Juan -- a claim which Michael denied.
To end the back-and-forth bickering, Pastor Cal asked Jasmina to forgive Michael and move on, and he also advised Michael to stop talking "at" or "to" Jasmina.
Pastor Cal suggested that Jasmina should tell Michael, "I am not your enemy," during challenging times when she doesn't like how he's speaking to her.
The pair hoped for a fresh start in Boston and to reclaim the spark they had both felt on their wedding night.
Married at First Sight's fourteenth season, which currently airs on Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime, also stars Mark's wife Lindsey Georgoulis, Alyssa Ellman and Chris Collette, and Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy.