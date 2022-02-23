In an off-camera conversation, Michael accused Jasmina of interrupting his answer on the boat, and she later vented in a confessional about how Michael was demanding an apology for something she didn't think even happened.
"I feel in this moment he's being very aggressive with his words. I don't appreciate his tone. It's disrespectful, it's rude, it's loud... I don't tolerate disrespect -- at all," Jasmina complained to the cameras.
Jasmina, who thought Michael was incapable of having a civil conversation, admitted that she was "not feeling him," and she added, "I don't want to be in this marriage. I don't even want to be in the same room with this man, honestly."
During the February 16 episode of Married at First Sight: Afterparty, Michael explained how he had an issue with Jasmina's use of the word "aggressive."
"Aggressive is like you feel threatened by me or I was being intimidating. There's a whole bunch of connotations to the word 'aggressive,'" Michael told host Keshia Knight Pulliam.
"I was wrong in this situation," he conceded. "I'm Mr. Accountability."
"But it gets to the point where it's like, 'Alright, you're going too far,'" he added.
Michael then recalled what happened that day on the catamaran, in his opinion.
"The question came up of who consummated their marriage. I was trying to say the gentleman way of answering, 'No, we haven't consummated the marriage,'" Michael said.
"But in the midst of me saying that, [Jasmina], like, jumped in. And in my mind, I'm like wondering why she interrupted me in that moment. I don't know what it was, but I felt like..."
Keshia interjected, "Were you overthinking it a little?"
"Possibly," Michael responded. "It's very possible."
Keshia pointed out how "sometimes when you're in the midst of things, you're seeing it from your perspective and not seeing the accurate presentation of how it happened."
Keshia therefore played back the footage of Jasmina supposedly interrupting Michael on the boat so Michael could see what the world saw during an early February episode of Married at First Sight's fourteenth season.
"Has anyone consummated their marriage?" MAFS star Olajuwon Dickerson asks in the clip.
"Well, we haven't yet," Michael replies. "I mean, it's only been what? Three days since we got married?"
It appeared Michael had asked Jasmina a question and finished his thought, which prompted Jasmina to explain, "I'm just someone that wants to have an emotional connection with somebody first."
Seeing it in hindsight, Michael changed his perspective on the conversation.
"So I understand her position," Michael noted of Jasmina on Afterparty.
"Seeing the clip, I felt like in the moment, it probably felt more tense in my head just because I know it's a touchy topic. [But] she didn't interrupt me, it looks like."
Keshia, from an unbiased viewer's perspective, said it appeared Michael had almost looked to Jasmina in that moment to corroborate what he was saying, and Michael agreed.
Tension from that fight definitely lingered in Jasmina and Michael's relationship.
While Jasmina and Michael attempted to enjoy the rest of their honeymoon, Jasmina wanted space from her husband once they moved into a Boston apartment together, and so they spent the first night in their new place apart.
And once Jasmina found out about Michael's two female roommates, she acknowledged how she was both "annoyed" and "disappointed" in Michael's secrecy and how he had never been forthcoming with that information.
During a therapy session with Married at First Sight expert, Pastor Calvin Roberson, on the latest episode, Jasmina complained about how Michael had yelled at her in San Juan -- a claim which Michael denied.
To end the couple's back-and-forth bickering, Pastor Cal asked Jasmina to forgive Michael and move on, and he advised Michael to stop talking "at" or "to" Jasmina.
Pastor Cal told Jasmina to tell Michael, "I am not your enemy," during challenging times when she doesn't like how he's speaking to her.
Following one week of marriage, the pair hoped for a fresh start in Massachusetts and to reclaim the spark they had both felt on their wedding night.
"Before the Pastor Cal visit, we were in a really, really tough spot communication-wise, and what Pastor Cal did for us, it was super, super important," Michael shared on Afterparty.
"Because I feel like there were a lot of things that were on my chest and a lot of things that were on her chest that we never really, fully laid out with a third party [who] can interject and sift through our issues."
Michael concluded, "And I think after the Pastor Cal visit, it made us start, like, a new Day 1. Michael said he "for sure" felt a lightness in his relationship with Jasmina after that.
Married at First Sight's fourteenth season, which currently airs on Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime, also stars Olajuwon and Katina Goode, Mark Maher and Lindsey Georgoulis, Alyssa Ellman and Chris Collette, and Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy.